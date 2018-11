OBJECT OF DESIRE: Anthropologie mirrored side table, $998, at anthropologie.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because the gorgeous antiqued mirror finish makes this side table look like it was taken straight from a luxe Parisian boudoir.

Reason #2: Because in comparison to a real antique in the same style, the price tag is downright affordable.

Reason #3: Because it’s the kind of timeless piece that will follow you from home to home and fit right in wherever it goes.