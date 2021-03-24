Luxe Alternatives for the TikTok-Famous Anthropologie Mirror That Are Actually Affordable

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve been coveting Anthropologie’s stunning, antique-inspired Gleaming Primrose Mirror for over five years, so while I may consider the gorgeous home decor staple a long-term crush, TikTok’s only now just discovered it, and they’ve also discovered a slew of different ways to avoid shelling out for its lofty price tag. Indeed, the Anthropologie Primrose Mirror Dupe is a top TikTok tag, and while I personally think they’re late to the game in discovering this gem of a mirror, late is definitely better than never—especially since after all of these years, I’m still not a Gleaming Primrose own (*sigh*). Oh, and in case you’re looking for a similar mirror style that’s slightly less viral, Anthro’s Wooded Manor Mirror enchants almost as much as the original Primrose.

Before we head into the dupes, let’s break down the stats and specs of the original, shall we? The Gleaming Primrose mirror comes in four different sizes, from small accent sizes to full-length floor mirrors, along with three different patina-esque finishes: brass, black, and silver. Price points range from $498 to $1550, and if the cost doesn’t feel daunting enough, thanks to their sudden virality, they’re constantly going in and out of stock (they’re currently back-ordered, BTW). The arched mirror looks like a one-of-a-kind vintage store find, featuring jeweled adornments as its edges and apex, baroque accents details throughout, and can be used as a wall or leaning floor mirror.

Chances are you’ve seen this best-seller on Instagram—it became a common centerpiece on home decor accounts long before the TikTok community fell head-over-heels in love with its distinctive look, and regardless of the size, this ornate mirror truly opens up any room making it look bigger and brighter by bouncing natural life back and forth within the space. Ugh, can you tell just how enamored I am with this mirror? Anyway, TikTokers and YouTubers, have come up with some decent DIY hacks to emulate the Primose mirror—and have found some cheap dupes at a very ethically-questionable brick-and-mortar craft store (I’m not naming names)—but ahead, I’ve rounded up some solid alternatives to the ubiquitous Anthropologie mirror that won’t cost you your entire savings account (or month’s paycheck, for that matter).

Anthropologie Gleaming Primerose Mirror

In case you want to splurge on the original, I doubt you’d regret the investment. Okay, I think I just finally convinced myself that I do, in fact, need it. *Adds to cart.*

House of Hampton Colstrip Traditional Accent Mirror

This gold-toned ornate mirror is the perfect dupe for the medium-sized Primrose mirror and it makes an excellent addition to your vanity or dressing table or your entryway console table.

Kirkland’s Silver Bordeaux Ornate Scroll Mirror

If the silver finish is what sparks your fancy, give this affordable dupe a try instead.