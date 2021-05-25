Hurry—The TikTok-Famous Primrose Mirror Is On Rare Sale at Anthropologie

Scroll To See More Images

Even before I spent all of my free time on TikTok, I knew about the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror. And even then, I coveted it. It’s iconic for a reason, but it’s so out of my budget. Luckily for me and every Anthro stan out there, Anthropologie’s Memorial Day sale includes furniture and decor. For those connecting the dots, that means the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is discounted right now. Yep, right! Now!

This stunning mirror is only on sale in a few sizes and finishes, so be careful when you’re eagerly adding it to your cart or you might be shocked by the full price. The smallest size would be perfect above a dresser or on a wall! Plus, you can say you have *the* Anthro mirror when you show friends around your apartment. I imagine this mirror or any lookalikes won’t stay in stock for long either.

I’ve rounded up a few other mirrors on sale at Anthro, too, in case you’re looking for another style of mirror and the Primrose just doesn’t fit your vibe. Or, perhaps you just want multiple mirrors. I personally don’t believe a person can own too many—just don’t break ’em!

Don’t restrict yourself to browsing mirrors when you’re shopping on the Anthro site, though—there’s plenty of cute stuff on sale, ranging from colorful plates to statement-making rugs and so much more. This sale will last through Memorial Day but I suggest you shop it ASAP. Antho sales are rare and the best of the best always goes quickly.

With that, read on for the mirror everyone on TikTok wants, plus a few other chic alternatives.

The Mirror That Started It All

This is the iconic mirror that everyone is obsessed with on TikTok, so now’s your chance to get the smaller version for $100 less than usual! Don’t throw away your shot, because I don’t know when it’ll be on sale again, if ever.

This Glam Portrait Mirror

If you’re on the hunt for a bathroom or entryway mirror, your search stops here with this stunner. Can’t you just see yourself checking your lipstick in it? Plus, it’s almost $70 off.

This Romanesque Circle Mirror

Feel like a god(dess) when you check your reflection in this small circular mirror with brass olive detailing. If you’re a home decorator on a budget, this one guarantees lots of bang for very little buck.

This Art Deco Mirror

The roaring ’20s are back with this super chic mirror. If you aren’t digging the gold frame, you can choose between silver and black options, too. Save $65 on this mirror when you shop it now.

This Modern Silver Mirror

If you’re going for a more modern-day aesthetic with clean lines and no frills, this mirror is a great pick. It’s simple but stylish and the frame is made out of handcrafted iron, so it’ll suit a ton of different aesthetics.