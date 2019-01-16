33 Anthropologie Home Items You Can Score for $50 or Less Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Anthropologie’s home section is an unending treasure trove of exciting wares—colorful art, patterned textiles and delightful baubles. The only issue? Anthropologie can run quite a pretty penny. I can’t be the only one who’s mentally filled a dream house with Anthropologie Home products, just to realize I can only actually afford to stock up on Anthropologie Home items under $50 (en masse, at least).

Anthropologie’s biggest-ticket items (thousand-dollar couches, hundred-dollar paintings—you know the drill) will just have to wait to become a part of my life until I’m an actual high-roller, and not an editor who lives in one of the most expensive cities in the country. For now, budget shopping is the absolute move—and it can be a pretty fun practice if you let it. There’s a kind of rush involved in finding a high-quality item with an affordable price point; inexpensive products that look more expensive than they are can work together to create a seriously dreamy environment. And after all, isn’t making your home look incredible on a budget low-key more impressive than just, you know, dropping a bunch of cash on your interior? (No shade to the latter, but successful budget shoppers deserve props.)

One easy way to get your dream house without draining your bank account? Cap your spending at a certain amount—say, $50. (Low enough to keep your finances in tact, but high enough to grant you access to some seriously stellar items.) You might be surprised at how many genuinely affordable, genuinely high-quality and interesting Anthropologie Home wares await you at an under-$50 price point—and we’ve hand-picked 33 of our favorites for you, below.

Pineapple Bookends, $48 at Anthropologie

Because odds are, you own some amount of books. And those books definitely deserve to be displayed in a genuinely cute way.

Adventure Planner, $7.95 at Anthropologie

Planners are always a good idea—especially when they’re this cute.

Petula Glasses (Set of 4), $29.95 at Anthropologie

Every kitchen needs a handful of glasses—why not take advantage of this opportunity to make yours cute?

Rifle Paper Co. Wrapping Paper Roll, $8.50 at Anthropologie

Get a head-start on all the birthdays, bridal showers and other gift-giving holidays in your life by stocking up on wrapping paper, stat.

Looking Glass Vanity Set, $28 at Anthropologie

Nothing elevates a bathroom like a fancy AF vanity set.

Tasseled Pera Basket, $48 at Anthropologie

Keep your bedroom tidy by tossing your laundry in here.

Olivia Frame, $18-28 at Anthropologie

A few carefully placed (and seriously elegant) picture frames can go a long way.

Old Havana Dinner Plate, $18 at Anthropologie

Why stock up on plane old plates when you could score these beauties, instead? (I know, I know—they’re $18 a piece. But think of them as investment pieces.)

Gold Foil Candle, $26 at Anthropologie

The more fancy-ass candles you can get your hands on, the better.

Hidden Agenda Notebook, $14 at Anthropologie

Because your notebooks deserve to be as chic as everything else you own.

Fleur de Lys Juice Glass, $8 at Anthropologie

I might be biased, because I actually bought a selection of these last year. But I love them, and they always garner compliments.

Pompadour Flatware, $32 at Anthropologie

Cool silverware is so underrated.

Spiritual Aroma Essential Oils Jar Candle, $24 at Anthropologie

I mean, essential oils in candle form. What’s not to like?

Makoba Napkin, $9.95 at Anthropologie

These colorful napkins offer you the chance to help the environment (reusable!) while making your kitchen a little cuter (no paper towel roll cluttering your carefully curated countertop!).

Amaryllis Pot, $14-38 at Anthropologie

It’s time to graduate from the plastic pots the plants come in.

Chiseled Wood Tissue Box, $38 at Anthropologie

It’s definitely extra to put your tissue box inside another box, but it’ll also ensure your bathroom stays in-aesthetic.

Theresa Trinket Dish, $14 at Anthropologie

Catch-all trays are a no-fail way to keep your shelves looking less cluttered. And when they’re this cute, the practicality doubles as an aesthetic choice.

Sisi Bottle Opener, $14.95 at Anthropologie

Everyone needs a bottle opener, and this one’s actually cute.

Alma Cake Stand, $18-28 at Anthropologie

Cake stands are underrated purchases as far as hosting goes, and these are pretty damn adorable. (Plus, they’re stackable. Who doesn’t love that?)

French Rolling Pin, $32 at Anthropologie

Always good to have on hand for weekends where you’re tackling next-level baking.

Assorted Mini Latte Bowls (Set of 6), $18 at Anthropologie

If you’re the kind of person who invites people over for coffee (or who owns a fancy espresso machine), you probably need these.

Rediscovered Flatware, $36 at Anthropologie

Get a beautifully mixed-and-matched flatware set without spending hours at the flea market trying to piece together your own.

Borealis Dinner Plate, $18 at Anthropologie

Because ceramic dinnerware always looks cool.

Lulu Whisk, $14 at Anthropologie

Isn’t it time you graduated from black plastic cookware and opted for this stunning wood-and-millennial pink option, instead?

Hammered Brass Bath Collection, $28-38 at Anthropologie

The easiest way to chic up your bathroom? Stock up on an elegant bathroom storage set.

Triton Tumblers (Set of 4), $32 at Anthropologie

These glasses are trendy without being over-the-top—instant chic sophistication.

Veru Side Plate, $12 at Anthropologie

Can’t you just imagine serving perfectly plated desserts on these?

Capri Blue Burnished Candle, $18-30 at Anthropologie

Candles are no-fail purchases. Shop ’em til ya drop.

Finley Frame, $26-42 at Anthropologie

Like I said, a couple cute frames can go a long way.

Spark Faux Matchsticks, $12.95 at Anthropologie

These are definitely more gift-to-someone-else than buy-for-yourself, but they’re cute enough to warrant inclusion in this roundup.

Agate Coaster, $14 at Anthropologie

Nothing communicates “I respect my home and take it seriously” like coasters. And when they’re this cute, no one will even feel annoyed they have to use them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.