Anthropologie Just Added Good American Jeans to Its Collection & Expected Us Not to Notice

There are some fashion collaborations that just feel right. Two fashion-forward, size-inclusive retailers Anthropologie and Good American have officially joined forces to bring you your daily dose of good news. Anthropologie now carries Good American online and in-stores which means that you can shop for home decor, a wedding guest dress and the perfect pair of jeans all in one place.

If you’ve been watching the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu (like I am), you’ll be familiar with the ethos behind Good American. The brand’s co-founders Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede teamed up in 2016 to help pioneer a future of inclusive fashion by creating denim with the goal of helping their customers feel empowered and confident. Good American was one of the first retailers to show multiple models wearing every piece on their site so you can see a representation of what the product looks like on different body types. The magic behind Good American is that once you try the jeans, a swimsuit or a bodysuit on, the quality is evident too. You really will feel and look great!

The expansion of Good American into huge storefronts like Anthropologie means that the brand will be more easily accessible and you’ll be able to try on the items IRL before you commit to buying them. As someone who prefers in-person shopping, this is a major plus. If you can’t wait to get to a store, keep scrolling for my favorite Good American picks currently available on Anthropologie’s site.

Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit is without a doubt the easiest, most comfortable outfit choice for everyday wear. This short-sleeve option will also work year-round—just throw a blazer over it in the fall! It’s available in sizes 0-8.

Always Fits One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit

Good American is way ahead of the game when it comes to the way pieces fit. The “Always Fits” collection means that the material will go up or down a size as your body fluctuates because the clothes are supposed to fit you, you’re not supposed to fit the clothes. Plus, this orange suit is the perfect way to make a statement at the beach.

Good ’90s Relaxed Jeans

This pair of ’90s-inspired jeans are a Good American best seller. The cut isn’t too wide so they’re a great option if you’re torn between trying the baggy jeans trend and giving up your skinny jeans. This pair is available in a size 00-14.

Crop Terry Set

When the temperatures are blazing in the summer, it can be hard to find the energy to come up with an entire outfit. In this scenario, terry cloth sets are your best friend. I love this chic black button-down shirt and short set.

Good Legs Cigarette Jeans

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian declared that she would never stop wearing skinny jeans. This is great news for all skinny jeans fans because Good American has made the perfect pair. This cigarette cut option can easily be tucked into boots but also looks amazing with sandals or strappy heels for a night out.

Convertible Ruched Halter Top

Having a go-to little black dress is a wardrobe essential and so is a little black bikini. You’re able to style this ruched halter top two different ways—make sure to pair it with the matching swimsuit bottoms.