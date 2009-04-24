Object Of Desire

Anthropologie Glory Bower Pillow and Chameleon Pillow, $78 and $88, at anthropologie.com

Reason #1

Because your couch should be just as stylish as your closet, and adding new pillows (instead of new furniture) is an economical way of getting a whole new look!

Reason #2

Spring is finally here and these crewel work pillows bring a bit of your garden indoors looking glam than granny.

Reason #3

Turquoise and grass-green are great summer colors, and the slightly psychedelic print would look just a fab on outdoor furniture.For more style tips and advice, check out fncimag.com