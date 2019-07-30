13 Anthropologie Food Storage Containers Your Desk Lunch Never Saw Coming

Scroll To See More Images

For the purpose of this story, there is one thing you need to know about me: I’m a serial bring-my-lunch-to-work person. Yes, I’m that coworker. (But for the record, I would never re-heat last night’s salmon in the office microwave!!) To put it mildly, food storage containers are kind of my thing. I live for smartly designed, leakproof, BPA-free container. It’s microwave-safe you say? I’m listening. It has separated sections so my salad mix-ins don’t put my lettuce in jeopardy of wilting before noon? I’m practically weak in the knees.

As one who has mastered the art of the “morning-after salad” (AKA—throwing leftovers from last night’s dinner over a bed of greens and calling it lunch), I’ve gone through my fair share of food storage duds before landing on a finely curated selection of winners. When I stumbled across the food storage and tools section of Anthropologie’s home and kitchen offerings, I think my heart skipped a beat. Never in my life have I seen such a gorgeous display of ergonomic, sustainable and downright drool-worthy food storage.

It’s time to make room in my kitchen cabinets, because these babies are movin’ on in.

Lunch Poche Bag $44 buy it

Every good lunch needs a great lunch bag. Enter this stylish “poche”. It has a removable, insulated liner to make cleanup a cinch if your food storage isn’t 100% leakproof. Plus, the minimalist designs will speak to your inner Scandi-style maven.

This container has throwback vibes while being highly functional with two separated compartments. This makes a great snack container, but isn’t large enough for my typical morning-after salad.

While this is technically called a lunch pot, it has been my go-to yogurt container for my packed breakfasts. I put yogurt and fruits in the bottom compartment and stash my granola in the top compartment. Because nothing is worse than soggy granola. *Lowers voice*—nothing.

*Insert heart eyes emoji here.* I mean, just look at this beauty. Separate sections for salad greens, salad mix-ins and a dedicated dressing container. It doesn’t get better than this.

In my humble, bring-your-lunch-obsessed opinion, this bowl is near perfection for bringing in leftovers. The BPA-free plastic is microwave-safe—I see lots of rice bowls in its future.

I bet you didn’t think an ice pack could look this chic. Yeah, me neither.

A perfect boho top-handle lunch box if I’ve ever laid eyes on one.

I love a commuter coffee on my way in to work, and this collapsible style means I’m not awkwardly carrying it around at the end of the day when I’m in an iced seltzer state of mind.

Look, I’m not going to necessarily call single-use plastic the enemy, but it’s not great. So instead of putting your sandwich in a Ziploc, this resuable food-grade silicon option is infinitely more eco-friendly. Plus, it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

For yogurt sans-granola or soup-for-lunch days, this double-insulated, stainless steel container is basically #goals. It comes in three different sizes so you’re covered no matter the portion size.

Just like single-use bags, single-use utensils are not great. It is known. This fork-knife-spoon set is easy to stash in a desk drawer and gets bonus points for folding into each other origami-style.

Similarly, this set of reusable travel flatware is nice and guilt-free. This set comes with a millennial pink pocket travel case, which is *chef’s kiss*.

This travel mug is for all the Scandi-style stans out there. The “smart click” lid allows you to drink from any part of the lid while the stainless steel interior keeps your drink hot or cold.

