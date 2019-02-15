23 Anthropologie Pieces You Can Score for $50—or Even Less

Scroll To See More Images

Anthropologie is a beautiful place. It’s a veritable hub of whimsical wares, bright prints and striking silhouettes. In Anthropologie’s world, everything is rendered in bold patterns and vibrant colors. Everything is stunning. Everything is fascinating. Everything is fun. And, well, everything’s expensive. Because finding Anthropologie clothes—or Anthropologie anything—under $50 is a challenge many of us don’t have the time, patience or energy to tackle.

Every time I visit an Anthropologie store—and yes, it’s actually a brand I’m down to experience in brick-and-mortar form—I step into a maximalist fantasy-land. This visual dream is shattered the moment I catch sight of a price tag. Because while I’m as down to stock up on high-quality clothing as the next gal, I simply don’t have the budget to shell out $300 every time I see I dress I’m into. I’ve taken to shopping Anthropologie’s sale section—a practice I’ve found rewarding, but limiting; my size tends to sell out before I have the opportunity to enjoy my favorite pieces at discounted prices.

So I did some digging. And when I say digging, I mean, perused-the-whole-damn-Anthropologie-site digging. And I discovered something: Right now, there’s a bunch of Anthropologie clothing on offer for less than $50. And there are a bunch of Anthropologie accessories on offer for less than $50, too. (That second bit is less surprising—but still, if anyone knows how to make a $200 necklace look good, it’s Anthro.) Some of these pieces are in Anthropologie’s sale section, and some straight-up aren’t. So it’s officially possible to stock up on Anthropologie pieces without breaking the bank. (Don’t even bother wasting time to thank me—just get to shopping, stat.)

Molly Printed Kerchief Scarf, $28 at Anthropologie

This silk scarf is practically begging to keep your neck warm this winter—and your outfits perfectly accessorized this spring.

Shashi Caroline 18K Gold Hugger Hoop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Shell details promise to be incredibly trendy this year. Get in on the movement in the highest-quality way you know how—by shopping Anthropologie.

Jeffrey Campbell Charlin Slides, $44.95 at Anthropologie

Why yes, I would love a pair of adorable millennial pink slides for less than $45—thanks for asking.

Bright Lights Sweater, $39.95 at Anthropologie

There’s that classic Anthropologie color palette.

Scalloped Tortoise Hair Clip Set, $18 at Anthropologie

Because even the things you haphazardly pull back your hair with should be cute.

Ralston Mock Neck Top, $48 at Anthropologie

Genuinely obsessed with this comfy-cute blouse.

High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $48 at Anthropologie

If it were up to me, it would never be too early to start swimsuit shopping.

Carrie Resin Hoop Earrings, $24.95 at Anthropologie

The perfect statement earring for spring—and summer, and probably fall and winter, too.

Winterscape Peplum Top, $39.95 at Anthropologie

Please excuse me while I live in this.

Lille Sequined Clutch, $39.95 at Anthropologie

The perfect addition to any already-showstopping ensemble.

Flecked Resin Hoop Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

Pretty hard to beat glitter-flecked hoops.

Petra Mock Neck Top, $29.95 at Anthropologie

The perfect addition to any office-appropriate wardrobe.

Courtney Wicker Hoop Drop Earrings, $48 at Anthropologie

Who knew wicker hoops could look so damn good?

Lassen Cowl Neck Pullover, $49.95 at Anthropologie

Because when Anthropologie does athleisure, they do it right.

Edelyn Ruffled Blouse, $49.95 at Anthropologie

BRB, filling my spring wardrobe with delightfully lacy blouses.

Donna Hooped Drop Earrings, $33.60 at Anthropologie

Pink on pink—a killer combo.

En-Shalla Criss-Cross Bucket Bag, $39.95 at Anthropologie

Quite possibly the most sophisticated bucket bag I’ve ever laid eyes on.

Marais Blouse, $49.95 at Anthropologie

The perfect blouse to wear to a job interview—or a party.

Pearled Hugger Hoop Earrings, $32 at Anthropologie

Tired of regular ol’ hoops? Try these pearl-covered options on for size.

Satin Blouse, $39.95 at Anthropologie

There’s something super sweet about this satin blouse—and its delightfully soft texture.

Greta 18K Gold-Plated Bobby Pin, $48 at Anthropologie

A bobby pin you’ll never lose.

Antola Tunic, $29.95 at Anthropologie

Because no closet is complete without a surprisingly cute tee.

BaubleBar Emelda Hooped Post Earrings, $38 at Anthropologie

In love with these statement-makers—and already mentally plotting out every single outfit I could pair them with.

