Anthropologie: Fashion Brand to Launch Wedding Dresses

Image: kissthegroom.com



Urban Outfitters, Inc. knows how to appeal to the fashion masses. The savvy company is eager to accommodate their customers through every stage of their lives: high school hipsters, post-college professionals, and now even girls on their wedding day.

Riding on the high from their record fourth quarter sales, Urban Outfitters, Inc., announced they would be adding the title bridal outfitter to its already vast repertoire. With Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Free People already under its umbrella, the company is focusing on the bridal store concept in the hopes of capitalizing on the projected $60 billion the wedding industry will garner in the next ten years.

The bridal division, which will debut online in Spring 2011, will be its own independent brand. It’s slated to be developed by the design team behind the Anthropologie label. In addition, bridal will adopt a similar aesthetic to the highly recognizable Anthropologie look. Wedding gowns, which will retail in the $1,000 to $5,000 range, will be available, alongside bridesmaids dresses, fine jewelry, shoes, fresh flowers, and invitations. Expanding even further, the bridal category will also provide services such as wedding planning and honeymoon booking. Bridal and Anthropologie– sounds like a marriage made in retail heaven.

