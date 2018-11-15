Anthropologie’s Black Friday Sale Makes Your Favorites More Affordable

Scroll To See More Images

Anthropologie is the kind of place you visit on a lazy Sunday. Window-shopping their high-quality clothing and artisan wares is an excuse to daydream—to transport yourself to paradise. Reality, of course, is ushered in the moment you see the price-tag. Unless you’re browsing Anthropologie’s Black Friday sale, that is.

Anthropologie’s Black Friday sales offers hopeful shoppers the chance to stock up stunning pieces without breaking the bank. Because Anthropologie‘s stuff already looks great—but it looks way better with a discount.

In years past, Anthropologie has offered customers a 30 percent discount on everything in its online and brick-and-mortar stores. The deals kicked off on Black Friday and lasted all weekend long. (Black Saturday and Black Sunday might not have been a thing, but Anthropologie definitely made them one.)

On Cyber Monday, the discounts were still going strong—though they decreased a tad. Customers received 20 to 30 percent mark-downs on their orders (rather than 30 percent discounts across the board). And as always, customers earned free shipping on orders over $150.

The only caveat? Anthropologie’s Black Friday deals don’t apply to stuff in its bridal store, BHLDN. Gift cards and previous purchases are also off the table (but that’s a given).

There’s no word yet as to what Anthropologie’s 2018 Black Friday sale will consist of, but we suspect it’ll resemble what the brand’s done before. Our sartorial crystal ball is showing 30 percent discounts on all our favorites—many of which we’ve highlighted below.

Eclectic Leopard Peasant Blouse, $128 at Anthropologie

The maximalist in your life will love this patchwork, animal print blouse. (And you’ll love the $90 post-discount price tag.)

Corey Lynn Calter Magda Jumpsuit, $196 at Anthropologie

Because New Year’s Eve is more fun when your go-to sparkly piece is comfy AF.

Cascading Stars Drop Earrings, $458 at Anthropologie

The ultimate party earring—for literally any season.

Velvet Polka Dot Dress, $198 at Anthropologie

Your favorite new holiday dress awaits. (We’re obsessed.)

Clare V. Embellished Belt Bag, $298 at Anthropologie

Wouldn’t that empire waist dress you were eyeing look even better with a snakeskin belt bag? (If you don’t accessorize the velvet polka dot dress above with this upgraded fanny pack, you’re missing an opportunity for a serious fashion moment.)

Geometric Maxi Dress, $148 at Anthropologie

A maxi crafted from a heavy textile is totally fit for fall.

Asymmetric Silk Cami, $398 at Anthropologie

This top just made it way easier to turn heads sans sparkle this holiday season.

Helena Midi Dress, $228 at Anthropologie

Because you can never own too many sweater dresses. (Seriously, they’re versatile as hell.)

Farylrobin Ariel Striped Heels, $138 at Anthropologie

These glittery suede heels are sure to brighten up any autumn look.

Ella Moss Denim Jumpsuit, $149.50 at Anthropologie

Why assemble an actual outfit when you could just slip into a cozy jumpsuit?

Sporty Chenille Pullover, $88 at Anthropologie

We’re very pro anything chenille. Especially chenille that looks this cute.

Cuffed Velvet Trousers, $128 at Anthropologie

A velvet power suit—need we say more?

McGuire the Club Coat, $367 at Anthropologie

Stay snuggly 24/7 in this fluffy shearling coat.