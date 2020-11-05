My Anthropologie Black Friday Sale Wishlist Is Full Of Chic Home Decor

Scroll To See More Images

It’s already November, and you know what that means: Anthropologie’s annual Black Friday sale is right around the corner. I’m already preparing to score discounts on super-cute home items that are usually a little out of my budget, from delicious candles and cozy blankets to funky glassware and wall art. I can’t afford to buy everything on my Anthro wishlist at full price, but anytime there’s a sale, I pounce—and everyone knows their Black Friday sale is major.

Unfortunately, Anthropologie hasn’t yet confirmed their 2020 Black Friday sale details just yet, but we can look at previous years’ offerings for some hints about what to expect. Last year, they offered a whopping 30% off site-wide, and this year, I’m hoping for a similar discount, if not higher.

We all know that on Black Friday, things can be pretty crazy—even if you’re just browsing online—so I like to make a plan of action well in advance, so that I can grab the items I want, check out and be done with it hassle-free. Nobody wants to miss out on the perfect boho bedspread because they forgot to add it to their cart fast enough. Believe me, I’ve made that mistake before.

While I’m impatiently waiting for the sale to actually start, I staked out five trendy home decor pieces currently on my own wishlist, all of which I’m praying receive a magical Black Friday discount. These picks could make thoughtful holiday presents, or be great to gift yourself, too. I won’t judge!

Granted, I might not be able to wait until the end of November to shop this lineup, but if you have more shopping self control than I do, I highly recommend keeping the below picks in mind for after Turkey Day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This Festive Holiday Candle

With notes of cinnamon, cloves and fir needles, this Capri Blue holiday candle looks as smells as it looks. When you light it, it’ll be as if a fully-trimmed Christmas tree magically appeared in your home.

This Blanket Fit for Sansa Stark

I’m crossing my fingers that this luxe faux fur throw goes on sale so I can channel the Queen of the North all winter long.

This Stunning Astro-Inspired Cheese Board

With the sun on one side, some stars in the middle and the moon on the opposite end, this agate and mother-of-pearl cheese board is a must-have for wine night charcuterie.

Some Classy Champagne Flutes

I know I’m adulating when I’m excited at the thought of toasting special occasions (or Bachelorette watch nights) with this elegant set of champagne flutes. Anthro makes gorgeous glassware, and these come in purple or honey.

This Bath Caddy For My Wine

2020 has been stressful, and a good bath is a night-in essential for me. I’m already planning relaxing spa nights with this bronze shower caddy balancing my wine glass, a candle…and the wine bottle, probs. Like I said, stressful times!