Stop What You’re Doing: Anthropologie Is Offering 25% Off All Sale Clothing Items

Alicia Kort
Photo: Adobe. Design/Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

If you’re a massive fan of Anthropologie like me, you probably spend most of your time window-shopping on their website and sighing over their cozy sweaters, boho chic dresses and flattering jeans that are just slightly too expensive. Well, our time has finally come, because Anthropologie’s 25 percent off sale is here. The sale is specifically on the clothing in the sale section, which means items that were $150—and way out of my price range—are now hovering around the $40-$80 range. Yes, that includes jeans, jackets and other bougie pieces that you wouldn’t buy otherwise. The 25 percent discount is applied automatically in your cart when you check out, so you don’t have to worry about entering in a code. Unfortunately, the sale does not apply to Anthro’s amazing home decor section, but we’ll be the first to let you know when that happens.

We rounded up some great, cart-worthy finds for you. From trendy tie-dye to timeless jean jackets, there’s everything you need to refresh your closet. You can opt for pieces you’ll wear forever or stand-out items that are specific to this fall season. Either way, it’ll be hard to resist Anthro’s sale, so you better get your wallet ready. As with any Anthropologie sale, everything is going fast.

Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of Levi’s.

1. Your Ex-Boyfriend’s Jean Jacket

Save $38 on this jacket. Everyone needs a classic light wash jacket in their closet. Plus, Levi’s jackets are known for being high-quality and long-lasting, so it’s worth paying a little extra.

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket $59.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of Cupcakes & Cashmere.

2. Neon Pink Cropped Sweater

Light and bright sweaters are in this season, so be a trend-setter with this cute pink sweater. Plus, it’s $38 cheaper than usual.

Sheryl Cropped Sweater $59.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of Sunday in Brooklyn.

3. Faux Leather Pencil Skirt in Wine

You can’t get more “fall” than a faux leather skirt. This pencil number is available in rich wine or cool blue colors and standard, petite or plus sizes.

Maxine Faux Leather Pencil Skirt $59.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of Maeve.

4. Retro Plaid Pants

Throw it all the way back to the ’70s with these orange plaid pants. You’ll def turn some heads when you’re walking down the street. These loud pants would pair well with a tight crew neck shirt or turtleneck.

Albane Plaid Pants $79.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Maeve.

5. Hedy Ruffled Midi Dress

You’ll save $118 on this dress. Yes, that’s right. We’re not lying to you. This cute black floral dress with the high-slit is that discounted. To make this edgier, pair it with some combat boots.

Hedy Ruffled Midi Dress $49.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of Dolan Left Coast.

6. Eliska Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

Get your tie-dye on with this laid-back, West Coast-inspired maxi dress. It comes in three different shades: Wine (pictured), moss and blue motif.

Eliska Tie-Dye Maxi Dress $79.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of Pilcro.

7. High-Waisted Straight Jeans

These ripped jeans are a great pair to have in your dresser, because of their versatility. You can dress them up or down, depending on the vibe. And they’re normally $128.

Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Slim Straight… $79.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of Maeve.

8. Black Jumpsuit

Although this might not be the Fleabag jumpsuit, you can’t go wrong with a flattering black jumpsuit. It’s also usually $158, so it really is a steal.

Magdalena Jumpsuit $49.95
Leeza Two-Tone Satin Joggers

Courtesy of Eva Franco.

9. Cozy Satin Joggers

Make lounging more luxe this fall with these rust-and-black satin joggers. Whether you’re going to happy hour or just watching Netflix, these pants are up to the task.

Leeza Two-Tone Satin Joggers $89.95
Stylecaster | Anthropologie October Sale

Courtesy of T.La.

10. Tied & Cropped Tie-Dye Shirt

You might have rocked a shirt like this as a kid, and now it’s cool to do it as a grown adult, too. This tie-dye shirt will brighten up your outfit and day. It comes in plus, standard and petite sizes.

Darya Tie-Front Tee $39.95
