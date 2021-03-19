Anthony Mackie’s Net Worth Took Flight After Becoming Falcon—Here’s His Marvel Salary Now

Now that he’s got his own show on Disney Plus, Falcon fans may be wondering what actor Anthony Mackie’s net worth is looking like these days. It’s been years since the Louisiana-born actor made his first appearance as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and it’s safe to say his net worth has come a long way.

Mackie, in case you’re new to the MCU, made his screen debut as Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. He continued to star alongside Cap in 2016’s third installment of the franchise, Captain America: Civil War. Mackie has also appeared in other Marvel crossover films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in 2018 and 2019 respectively, along with cameos in pictures like Spider-Man: Far From Home.

After more than seven years and half a dozen appearances in the Marvel universe, it’s clear he’s made an impact on fans and franchise alike—so it should also come as no surprise that he’s starring in his own Disney+ spinoff series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. For everything we know about his Marvel salary and more, just keep on reading.

What is Anthony Mackie’s Marvel salary?

Mackie has starred in six MCU movies to date, earning him a pretty penny from his time as The Falcon. According to TheRichest.com, Mackie earned an estimated $100,000 for his second appearance as Falcon in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While exact salary details for the rest of his Marvel movies are not publicly available, a look at Mackie’s net worth in 2018 vs. 2021 can give you an idea of how much he earned to close the gap. Cheat Sheet reports that Mackie’s net worth was only $4 million in 2018, which is significantly less compared to what it is today—keep on reading below to find out Mackie’s new net worth.

How much does Anthony Mackie make per movie outside of Marvel?

While some of his fellow actors stay put in the MCU, Mackie has continued to work on projects outside the superhero realm. Since getting his start in the industry, Mackie has starred in films like 8 Mile, Detroit, Pain & Gain, and The Hurt Locker.

He’s also a Netflix regular, having appeared on one episode of Black Mirror in 2019 and starring as Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon. The actor earns an estimated $475,000 per episode of the Netflix show, TheRichest.com reports. At eight episodes per season, that would make his salary a whopping $3.8 million for the show.

What is Anthony Mackie’s net worth in 2021?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Anthony Mackie’s net worth is an estimated $8 million as of 2021.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney+.

