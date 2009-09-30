StyleCaster
Antenna Magazine/KIA and Stuart Weitzman: Last Night’s Parties

Carol
by

I felt the first snap of fall cold last night and didn’t hesitate to throw on one of my favorite furs by APC. That said, I just wasn’t in the mood to play dress-up for the round of events, so I went with an oversized striped boyfriend sweater (worn as a dress over Siwy cutoff denim shorts from the summer), threw on some heels, and called it a night. I don’t think it was particularly offensive, proving that sometimes uber-casual is perfectly fine, even at night.

On the roster? The Antenna magazine Soul Pression event thrown with KIA at new event space The Ainsworth and Stuart Weitzman’s Serve to Save party at SPIN, a newly opened ping-pong club in Murray Hill.

All photos by the AMAZING Joey D’Arco. Triple hearts.

image

My bracelet is by the talented Ms. Dana Lorenz of Fenton. I love her pieces.

image

At the Antenna party.

image

Moving onto the Stuart Weitzman event at SPIN, I stumbled upon one of my favorite fashion folk, Miguel Enamorado from Interview magazine. He kept trying to get me to play to no avail–I probably would’ve taken out someone’s eye or worse.

image

The ever-handsome Robert Fowler sipping on a cocktail at Stuart Weitzman.

image

Friends Austin Smedstad of Starworks PR, Stephanie Paine, and Kristian Laliberte chatting it up tableside.

image

Ran into Carson Griffith from Guest of a Guest. Hearts.

image

Love this boy. Catching up with Ian Judson in a cozy corner.

image

I think ping-pong tables are better used for lounging.

image

Fur by APC and my ghetto-tastic Chanel bag. I always say I think Lil Kim would totally carry it.

image

About to wrap the night up. Talking on the phone about maybe grabbing a late-night bite. My sweater is by Uniqlo and the shoes are Marni (last season, sshhhh).

image

Me and Ian.

