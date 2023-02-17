How Many ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Post-Credit Scenes Are There? How They Set Up Phase 5 of the MCU

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve finished Ant-Man 3, you may be wondering: How many Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes are there and how does the third Ant-Man movie’s mid and end credit scenes connect to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Ant-Man series and the 31st film in the franchise overall. The movie—which follows 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and is the first film in MCU’s Phase 5—stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, a petty criminal-turned-Avenger with a suit that allows him to shrink or grow in scale while increasing his strength. The third Ant-Man movie follows Scott as he and his family—Hope van Dyne / Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)—find themselves in the Quantum Realm by accident where they come face to face with the deadly and dangerous Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors.)

“This is this is not an Avengers film. So it’s not as if Kang is going up against multiple Avengers, which we are looking forward to,” Majors told Deadline in February 2023 about how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets up 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars. “He’s going up against one.This particular Avenger, Scott Lang…is, in my opinion, our most humble, our most human hero going up against essentially the biggest bad of the phase. You learn so much, and that chemistry begins to push the phase forward…so it’s quite exciting.”

But back to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes. So how many Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit sceness are there and what happens after Ant-Man 3 ends? Read on for what we know about the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes and how it introduces Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How many Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes are there?

How many Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes are there? There are two post-credit scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: one in the mid credits and one in the end credits. Unlike the most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movie—Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which had one post-credit scene in the mid credits—Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has two post-credit scenes, so there’s a reason to stay until the end credits.

What happens in the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene?

What happens in the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene? The first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scene starts with a variant of Kang (who is believed to be Scarlet Centurion) informing another Kang variant (who is believed ot be Pharaoh Rama-Tut) that the exiled Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is dead. “So the exiled one is dead,” the Scarlet Centurion says, to which Rama-Tut responds, “You sure he’s dead?” Scarlet Centurion responds, “If it wasn’t true, I wouldn’t call you” to which Rama Tut says, “Must really eat you up that you’re not the one who killed him.”

A third Kang variant (who is believed to be Immortus) informs Rama-Tut and Scarlet Centurion that Kang the Conqueror wasn’t killed by a Kang variant, but by Ant-Man and the Wasp and warns them of what could happen if the heroes of Earth-616 continue to explore the multiverse. “None of us killed him. They did. They’re beginning to touch the multiverse and if we let them, they will take everything we built. So then stop wasting time. We’re late,” Immortus says, to which Scarlet Centurion asks, “How many did you call?” Immortus responds, “All of us.” The scene continues with tens of thousands of Kang variants teleporting into a stadium filled with other Kang variants as they all cheer for the evil plan to come.

So what does the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene mean? The scene introduces the Council of Kangs, a group led by Prime Kang (also known as Kang the Conquerer), which was introduced in the Avengers #267 comic in 1986. Scarlet Centurion, Rama-Tut and Immortus are all variants of Kang, also known as Nathaniel Richards, a descendant of the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards. Rama-Tut was introduced in the Fantastic Four #19 comic in 1963. He is a Kang variant who travels from the 30th century to 2960 BC ancient Egypt, which he conquers using an army of robots and weapons from the future and names himself as Pharoah Rama-Tut. Scarlet Centurion was introduced in the Avengers Annual #2 comic on 1968. He is a Kang variant who abandons his identity as Rama-Tut and assumes the name Scarlet Centurion after a chance encounter with his possible ancestor, Dr. Doom. Immortus was introduced in The Avengers #10 comic in 1964. He is a Kang variant who is the future self of Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and others. Immortus was also the inspiration for He Who Remains, the creator of the Time Variance Authority, who is killed in Disney Plus’ Loki series.

What happens in the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene?

What happens in the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene? The scene starts with Victor Timely, a variant of Kang, giving a presentation. “Time is everything. It shapes our lives, but perhaps we can shape it,” Victor says to an audience, which includes Loki and Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority, who was introduced in season 1 of Disney Plus’ Loki series. “It’s him,” Loki whispers to Mobius, who responds, “You made him sound like this terrifying figure.” Loki then tells Mobius, “He is.” The post-credits scene is followed by a slide that reads: “Kang will return.”

So what does the second Ant-Man and the Was: Quantumania post-credits scene mean? The scene introduces Victor Timely, a Kang variant, who finds himself in the town of Timely, Wisconsin, in 1901, which he becomes the mayor of and a leader in the technology industry after he transforms the city into a technological marvel. Both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scenes set up the events of the upcoming Avengers movies—2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars—which Kang will be the main villain of. In an interview with Variety in 2022, Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, revealed that he and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Crettin have spoken at length about how his character will fit into Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Well, we just had a few chats. We spoke for a very long time,” Majors said. “He’s an open mind. He’s an open heart. He and the work that he does is grounded and that’s the most important part about it.”

He continued, “We’re dealing with myths: what is a ‘Kang’? What is a movie? You know, what is an MCU movie? What does that mean? What’s that look like? Those are the questions we are asking, but all of that works when it’s grounded and really, really really, tucked into the given circumstances of what’s going on between these people and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species.”

Majors also told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 about why he doesn’t believe Kang sees himself as a villain. “I think people are inherently good, and I think people believe that they are inherently good. If you think you’re the bad guy, that’s not a very natural thing,” he said. “What Kang is going for is essentially good for him and potentially only for him. And so I would say that he aligns with the idea that he’s the hero of his own story and perhaps other people’s stories. And that’s where things get a little conquer-y.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2023, Majors revealed that he walked out of a meeting with Marvel Studios about Kang because they were taking too long to see him. “I hope this doesn’t bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting],” Majors said. “This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.’”

He continued, “I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly in 2023 about how Majors’ Kang was the highest-testing villain ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “In the early days of ‘Quantumania’ [test screenings], Jonathan started to pop in a big way,” he said. “He’s the highest-testing villain we’ve ever had in any of our friends and families [screenings]. That’s really saying something with a movie like this. Even early on without the effects, Jonathan is his own effect. He was working from the start.”

Feige also talked about his decision to introduce Kang in Loki. “It’s always one of the fun rolls of the dice that we do at Marvel, which is to say: ‘Hey, we’re going to make multiple movies around this character, and we’re going to start before the audience has even had a chance to meet him,’” Feige said. “We really go all in on these ideas and this casting. It was a big relief when the season ender of ‘Loki’ season 1 happened. People really seem to be on board for Kang. People are chanting, ‘Kang!’ when Jonathan goes on talk shows, and they haven’t even seen him in the movie yet!”

Will there be an Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 ?

Will there be an Ant-Man and the Wasp 4? Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 hasn’t been confirmed. However, Paul Rudd, who plays Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the Ant-Man movies told Yahoo in February 2023, that he wants a smaller-scale Ant-Man movie if a fourth film is made. “I can’t imagine where you [would go],” he said. “How do you get bigger? And where do you go from here? [When] I think about it, it’s like this regular guy who has no innate super ability whatsoever has now gone head-to-head with Thanos and Kang. I just feel like, cut the guy a break. Just let him sit on a beach somewhere. How much abuse can he take? How much punishment?”

He continued, “I do think this is a guy who really just wants to spend some time with his daughter. That would be nice. Maybe a nice quiet road movie. Just Scott and Cassie taking in a coastal city and just spending time [together]. Maybe like The Trip with [Steve] Coogan and just those where there’s no threat. There’s nothing wanting to kill them. I don’t know if Marvel would want to make that movie but it would be fun to shoot.”

Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne / Wasp, agreed with Rudd about wanting a more scaled-down Ant-Man and the Wasp 4. “I actually was so thrilled to have a version of our franchise that was a big epic story that did tie into the overall MCU mythology. It’s really cool. It feels like we’ve been invited into the inner sanctum,” she said, adding that she was excited the cast “essentially got to fight the new Thanos.” She continued, “Ant-Man, the original, is still my favourite. I think I would [dial Ant-Man 4 down] if I was the director, or the writer, or Kevin Feige.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed agreed that a scaled-down Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 was how he saw the next movie. “I think you’d have to. I think one of the things [you’d want] is ping-ponging back and forth [to and from the Quantum Realm]. It was really fun to create the Quantum Realm and all these sorts of characters, he said. “I think there’s more story to tell down there as well. But I also think that you can’t lose sight of those family dynamics and the idea of this ‘street-level’ quality of Ant-Man, of the Wasp, in the first couple of movies. “But the family dynamics, no matter where they are, that’s the key thing. And particularly, I think that Scott-Cassie relationship.”

Reed continued, “I like the idea of certainly Cassie becoming a big part of the MCU ongoing. I think there’s a lot more story to tell with these characters. This one [Quantumania], I was treating it like a trilogy; as if this were the last one. You can never presume you’re gonna get to make another one. But I think there’s a lot of story to be told with these characters. So we’ll see.”

Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym, also revealed to Yahoo that it’s time for the his character to be written out. “Something’s got to stop somewhere,” he said “I mean, this Marvel Universe can go on forever. I’ve enjoyed my time and loved it but I just don’t want to just peter out, you know, dwindle out. I like to go out with a bang … just a big, unexpected ‘No, no!’” Though Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 hasn’t been confirmed, Rudd hinted at Ant-Man’s role in the two upcoming Avengers movies, 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2024’s Avengers: Secret Wars. “I don’t know what advice I’d have to offer [the Avengers],” he said. “I mean, who even knows what’s gonna happen down the road? Like, will that be even an option? I don’t know.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available to stream on Disney Plus between April and May 2023. Here’s how to watch it for free.

