Ant Anstead Just Blamed Christina Anstead For Their Divorce: ‘I Never Gave Up’

His side of the story. Ant Anstead reacted to Christina Anstead’s divorce filing in his first Instagram post since news broke of their breakup. In an Instagram post on Sunday, September 27, the Ant Anstead Master Mechanic host blamed the Flip or Flop star on their divorce, claiming the breakup was “Christina’s decision.”

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of his estranged wife.

Christina announced that she and Ant had separated after almost two years of marriage in September 2020. The couple share 1-year-old son Hudson London. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote in a post at the time.

The HGTV star further opened up about her divorce in an Instagram post on Sunday, where she explained that she “never” expected to be divorced twice. Ant and Christina married in 2018, months after her divorce from her ex-husband and her Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” Christina wrote. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me.”

She continued, “And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the ‘noise’ and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

