Ant Anstead’s Net Worth Reveals How His Income Compares to Ex-Wife Christina’s

After news of his divorce, you may be wondering what Ant Anstead’s net worth is. Well, the TV presenter doesn’t make as much as his ex-wife (or her other ex-husband), but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t walk away from their marriage without a ton in the bank account for himself.

But before we dive into Ant’s finances, let’s look back at his marriage and what went wrong. Ant and Christina married in October 2017, months after she split from her then-husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa. In September 2019, Ant and Christina welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson London Anstead. The TV presenter (more on his job later) also shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife, Louise Herbert, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2017.

In an Instagram post in September 2020, Christina confirmed that she and Ant had separated after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time. As for what went wrong, a source told People at the time that the couple started to have issues in their relationship after they welcomed their son. “After the baby, they started having conflicts,” the insider said, adding that christina felt “lonely and unhappy.”

The source continued, “Christina found it difficult to balance everything…Their marriage was struggling.”

We may never know the real reason for Christina and Ant’s split. But at least we have some details about what he’s worth and how Ant Anstead’s net worth compares to Christina’s and Tarek’s.

What is Ant Anstead’s job?

Ant, who was born in England, is a TV presenter and a motor specialist. After he graduated from university, he worked as a police officer for several years before he started to pursue a career as a car builder in 2005. As a car builder, Ant built and restored cars for clients. His car building skills also led to Anstead creating unique art pieces and sculptures, many of which are housed in museums and private collections.

His car expertise also led to his 2014 TV show, The World’s Most Expensive Cars, which he produced with his own TV production company. When the show was a success, Anstead was asked to host a new car show on Channel 4 with British actor Philip Glenister. This led to more hosting jobs, including two Building Cars Live shows on BBC Two in 2015, as well as his own show, Ant Anstead Master Mechanic, where he builds cars from the ground up with spare parts and donor cars. In 2017, he came the new cohost of Wheelers Dealers. So, yeah, the man knows his cars.

What’s Ant Anstead’s net worth?

The question everyone wants to know: What is Ant Anstead’s net worth. Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Anstead is worth an impressive $5 million, which accounts for the money he’s made from his various TV host gigs on shows like Ant Anstead Master Mechanic and Building Cars Live.

How did Ant Anstead & Christina Anstead meet & what’s her net worth?

Along with his finances, fans may be curious to know how Ant and Christina Anstead met before their shocking divorce in September 2020. The couple revealed in a one-year anniversary post in October 2018 that they started dating in October 2017. In the Instagram post, Christina revealed that they were introduced through a mutual friend. “At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend. #Fate,” she wrote. Christina went on to write about how Ant is “an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it off he’s hot AF.” Ant and Christina’s first date came 10 months after Tarek filed for divorce from his ex-wife in January 2017. The former couple didn’t finalize their divorce until a year later in January 2018.

As for how Ant Anstead’s net worth compares to Christina’s, well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV presenter makes less than half what his ex-wife does. Per reports, Christina is worth $12 million, which accounts for the paychecks she receives from HGTV shows like Christina on the Coast and, of course, Flip or Flop. Ant Anstead’s net worth is also about half what Christina’s ex-husband Tarek is worth. Per reports, Tarek is worth $10 million (so a couple million dollars less than Christina.) His net worth includes his income from Flip or Flop, as well as shows like Flipping 101.

