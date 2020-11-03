Ant Anstead Just Announced He’s Leaving His TV Show Amid His Divorce from Christina

It’s the end of an era, as Ant Anstead is leaving Wheeler Dealers amid his divorce from Christina Anstead. The British TV presenter, 41, revealed the big news on Monday, November 2 via Instagram.

“Some EXCITING NEWS,” Ant captioned a promotional photo for the next season of the Discovery Channel series. “My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK. I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis,” he wrote, tagging mechanic Marc “Elvis” Priestly. But that isn’t the only news Ant had to share.

Despite leaving the series, which Ant cohosted with Mike Brewer form 2017 to 2019, the presenter revealed that he would “remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows.” He hinted that fans could even expect some “top secret news” about those projects soon, before thanking them for “the years of support and banter” on the series. “I am incredibly proud of what we achieved,” he added. It’s been a ride.”

Ant’s major career announcement came just one day before his estranged wife, Christina Anstead, officially filed for divorce in a California court. Us Weekly confirmed the news after obtaining paperwork filed by the Flip or Flop star, 37, in an Orange County courthouse on November 3. Christina’s divorce filing comes less than two months after she and her estranged husband announced that they were separating.

The pair originally announced their plans to separate on September 18 with a statement shared to the Christina on the Coast star’s Instagram account. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” her post read. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Two weeks later, Ant seemingly blamed Christina for their split with a cryptic post on Instagram. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself and Christina. “I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

The Petrol Head Parenting author later revealed that he’d enrolled in a “breakup recovery” program by wellness brand Create the Love to better cope with his split. “I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post in October. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!”

Christina and Ant married in a private ceremony at their Newport Beach home in California in December 2018. They later welcomed son Hudson London in September 2019. The television personalities also each have children from their previous relationships: Christina was previously married to Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10. Ant shares daughter Amelia, 16, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Herbert.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.