Ant Just Responded to Claims He’s Trying to ‘Take’ His Son ‘Away’ From Christina Amid Their Custody Battle

Setting the record straight. Ant Anstead reacted to Christina Haack‘s custody drama over their son, Hudson, on Instagram. The Wheelers Dealers host responded to a fan, who claimed that he was trying to take his son away from the Flip or Flop star.

An Instagram user commented on Ant’s Instagram post on May 23, 2022, “Don’t take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant.” The TV host responded with “huh? who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want (Don’t believe the clickbait press) x.”

This comes after Ant responded to another Instagram comment on May 16, 2022. “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media,” a fan commented on a post with Hudson. Ant responded, “Absolutely I don’t. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x.”

Ant filed for emergency custody of Hudson, 2, on April 28, 2022. He noted in the legal documents that Christina spent less than 10 days per month with their son over the last 20 months. However, the Superior Court of Orange County denied the ex-parte application for lack of evidence, as Ant did not give Christina enough notice. A hearing is set for June 28, 2022.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christina told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 28. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Christina was married to Ant from 2018 to 2020. The couple announced their separation in 2020. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina posted on her Instagram. ​​Their divorce was finalized in June 2021. Ant is currently in a relationship with Renée Zellweger, and Christina is currently married to Josh Hall.

Christina’s new husband Josh Hall defended Christina’s parenting skills in an Instagram post on April 29, 2022. “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

On the other hand, Ant’s new girlfriend, Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger, was said to be getting along very well with Ant and Christina’s child. “Renée gets on so great with Hudson. She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.”

