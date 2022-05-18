Ant Just Accused Christina of Using Their Son as a ‘Puppet’ For ‘Commercial Gain’ Amid Their Custody Battle

A scathing comeback. Ant Anstead shaded Christina Haack during their custody battle. The TV show host replied to a fan on Instagram with a comment about their son and revealed how he really feels about Christina’s parenting methods.

Ant posted a video of his son Hudson, whom he shares with Christina, playing soccer on his Instagram on May 16, 2022. A fan commented, “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media.” Ant responded, “Absolutely I don’t. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x.”

The comment comes a couple of weeks after Ant filed for emergency custody of Hudson on April 28, 2022. He claimed that his ex-wife Christina, to whom he was married from 2018 to 2020, spent less than 10 days per month with their son over the last 20 months. The Superior Court of Orange County denied the ex parte application since Ant failed to prove there were critical circumstances concerning their child.

Christina responded to her ex-husband’s motion the same day that it was denied. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Haack told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 28. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

Christina’s current husband, Josh Hall, also put in his two cents on the situation by defending the Flip or Flop star. “Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does,” Josh wrote in an Instagram caption with a picture with his family on April 29, 2022. “I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, Ant’s current girlfriend Renee Zellweger was seen spending quality time with her boyfriend’s son. “Renée gets on so great with Hudson, a source told Us Weekly on April 28, 2022. “She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.”

