Ant Anstead Is in a ‘Breakup Recovery’ Program Following His Split from Wife Christina

TV host Ant Anstead is in ‘breakup recovery’ following his split from Christina Anstead, his wife of nearly two years. The Wheeler Dealers host, 41, took to his Instagram Story on October 18 to shoutout the program he says has been a “lifeline” for him in recent weeks.

Shortly after he and estranged wife Christina, 37, announced their decision to separate, Ant entered a five-week “Breakup Recovery” course by the brand Create the Love. “I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me!” the HGTV presenter wrote of the course, which consists of videos, emails, exercises, and worksheets. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!” Given his initial reaction to his split, it’s good to know that he’s now doing well.

Fans first learned of Ant and Christina’s breakup on September 18, when the Christina on the Coast star posted a statement to her Instagram: “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” But soon after Christina shared their announcement, Ant seemed to make clear that the decision to separate was not mutual. “I never gave up on us,” Ant wrote days later on Instagram. “I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.” Christina, however, reportedly has “no plans” of reconciling with him.

Yet that doesn’t mean that the Flip or Flop host isn’t still healing, too. After her decision to separate was met with a great deal of backlash by fans, the home improvement star shared a raw and emotional post to her Instagram. “I’m messy, I’m real, and I’m working on healing,” she captioned her post. “I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up, and push me to be better.”

She continued, “I’m taking time to clear the ‘noise’ and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions/choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

Ant and Christina began dating in the fall of 2017 before tying the knot in December 2018. They share son Hudson London, 1. Christina also shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-host, Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is father to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage.