Another Reason Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o Might be Dating

Despite some earlier buzz about Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto dating, it seems there could be some new evidence to support the theory that the (very attractive) duo might be an item.

Interestingly, Leto showed up at the Miu Miu show in Paris and sat in the front row when (gasp) Lupita was also in the front row. Now, we know two stars at a fashion show doesn’t always mean something, but it’s a bit curious that Leto would fly to Paris after the Oscars to take in a show that Lupita probably is contractually obligated to be at (she’s the spring face of the label.)

Not convinced? Here’s a few other points of reference that occurred recently.

Jared referred to Lupita as his “future ex-wife”

During the Independent Spirit Awards last Saturday, Jared Leto mentioned Lupita in his acceptance speech when he thanked everyone from Wayne Gretzky to the inventor of the zipper. He went on to send thanks “to all the women I have slept with and those who think they’ve slept with me,” and his “future ex-wife, Lupita!” likely referencing the rumors (and the fact they since they were seen together the Crosby Street Hotel in New York last month.) The Oscar winner sat in her seat smiling and laughing after Leto sent his thanks.

On “Ellen,” Lupita never actually denied rumors about her and Jared.

Before the Oscars, Lupita appeared on Ellen Degeneres‘ talk show, and the host said: “So you’re actually in tabloids which means you’ve really made it. Because there’s rumors that you and Jared Leto are together.” After a giggle, Lupita goes on to say, “Well, last I heard Miley Cyrus broke us up,” referencing a brief Miley-Jared rumor that was making the rounds. But, notice she never actually says that they aren’t dating!

Also on “Ellen,” Jared didn’t have anything to say when she referred to Lupita as his girlfriend.

Jared Leto sat down with Ellen to discuss his time at the Oscars this week and when they got to talking about the famous Oscar selfie, Ellen said “Your girlfriend, Lupita, is there in the back.” To this, Jared responded, “Yeah.” Ellen then goes on to ask if Lupita walked out this morning and was seen by the paparazzi and Jared responded, “no, no, no, no, she’s far too classy for that.” After, he swiftly changed the subject to discussing Lupita’s brother.

What do you think? Could the pair possibly be having a secret romance? Weigh in below!