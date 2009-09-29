Another Man Magazine Launches Online Store

As if Another Man needed to get any cooler, the British magazine known for its cutting-edge and avant-garde style has just launched a website that will offer some very exclusive and incredible merchandise.

Radical artists such as Jake and Dinos Chapman, Tom Friedman, and Holger Trulzsch will offer their works of art in limited editions, as will Vera Lehndorff, the famous glamazon model from the ’60s known as Veruschka. Sure to be saturated with dark subjects, surreal scenarios and experimental compositions, these pieces will only be available through the magazine’s online store.

Other awesome items include; a Colette candle, a fragrance created with artisanal perfumier Le Labo, and a bag designed by hipster-fave Peter Pilotti. Unless you are planning on stopping by Paris haunt Colette, Liberty in London, or Opening Ceremony in New York or L.A., the new online store is your only option for checking out these fantastic items.

The website will also carry the magazine’s Another Fashion Book (a collection of stunning photo shoots and spreads), and its upcoming Another Portrait Book, available in November.