AnOther Magazine Releases Multiple Covers

Magazines have been putting out multiple covers for a while, but that usually meant that subscribers got one cover and the newsstand got another.

Now, the trend is moving towards having an entire collection of covers for one issue. Most recently, LOVE magazine featured two covers, one with Coco Sumner and one with Alex Hartley. V magazine is also known for having multiple covers, each more outrageous than the next.

AnOther magazine has released their covers for the September issue and you guessed it, there are four different stunners featuring Vanessa Paradis, Natalie Portman, Katie Holmes, and Kate Moss. With Moss on British Vogue, Russian Vogue, W, and V, and now AnOther magazine, she has five for September. Not bad, Kate, even if you’re not looking your best.