StyleCaster
Share

Another Lanvin For H&M Image! Kim K. And Kanye An Item?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Another Lanvin For H&M Image! Kim K. And Kanye An Item?

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Excuse my prior exaggerated use of ‘oh snap’, as it is much more appropriate here. Stefano Gabbana on Stella McCartney via Twitter: “Yeah, shes upcoming after 15 years doing nothing!! Hahahaha.” Not nice. (Daily Front Row)
  • Rumors are flying that Kanye and Kim K. are dating. Can two people that narcissistic date? How many mirrors would one house need? (Just Jared)
  • J.Woww won’t pose for Playboy and in doing so missed out on $400,000. Heff, call me. (Huffington Post)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

  • RT @LHearst [Lydia Hearst – Shaw] Compare where you are to where you want to be and you’ll get nowhere I don’t get it.
  • RT @ElizandJames Im finally on the party bus for the return of the kitten heel. Are you on the bus? I’m not on the bus.
    103755 1287681968 Another Lanvin For H&M Image! Kim K. And Kanye An Item?
  • RT @frejabe [Freja Beha Erichsen] i’m never wrong. i once thought i was wrong, turns out, i was mistaken 😉 Beautiful and humble?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share