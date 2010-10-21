Another Lanvin For H&M Image! Kim K. And Kanye An Item?

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- It’s a Wang pre-sale! Get on Opening Ceremony to get a leg up on the Spring collection. (Opening Ceremony)
- Oh snap! It’s another Lanvin for H&M ad image and it’s floral. Ahhhhh. (Styleite)
- Excuse my prior exaggerated use of ‘oh snap’, as it is much more appropriate here. Stefano Gabbana on Stella McCartney via Twitter: “Yeah, shes upcoming after 15 years doing nothing!! Hahahaha.” Not nice. (Daily Front Row)
- Rumors are flying that Kanye and Kim K. are dating. Can two people that narcissistic date? How many mirrors would one house need? (Just Jared)
- Meet the mother daughter blogger pair behind Sea of Shoes and Atlantis Home when they curate What Goes Around Comes Around in NYC on October 26. (What Goes Around Comes Around)
- J.Woww won’t pose for Playboy and in doing so missed out on $400,000. Heff, call me. (Huffington Post)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @nicolerichie Happy 40th Birthday @KimKardashian! Today is just full of Oh Snaps!
- RT @LHearst [Lydia Hearst – Shaw] Compare where you are to where you want to be and you’ll get nowhere I don’t get it.
- RT @ElizandJames Im finally on the party bus for the return of the kitten heel. Are you on the bus? I’m not on the bus.
- RT @bryanboy http://twitpic.com/2zik1j – Why men love bitches. Nuff said. #expertdatingadvice
- RT @frejabe [Freja Beha Erichsen] i’m never wrong. i once thought i was wrong, turns out, i was mistaken 😉 Beautiful and humble?