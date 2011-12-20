Another Designer Documentary, But This Time It’ll Be Good

We’ve been gearing up for this holiday for a while it seems and now that it’s just around the corner, we can almost smell mom’s home-cooked dinner and feel the warmth of our fuzzy flannels. With that in mind, we made a solid list of movies we plan on enjoying for solid hours (let’s be honest days) that we haven’t had a chance to watch just yet.

In our quest to ensure we have an ample veg-out sesh, we stumbled upon several movies that have yet to be released (Batman anyone?!) but one got us super excited: Ultrasuede: In Search of Halston. No, this isn’t about a 90’s nightclub — we have Limelight for that – this documentary focuses on the life, tragedy, and talent of the man behind Halston.

Finally! Film-maker Whitney Sudler-Smith interviews Halston’s muses, friends, and clients in this film that depicts the designer’s career starting as a hat maker at Bergdorf Goodman, through the glitter-speckled nights at Studio 54 and ultimately, selling his namesake to the likes of JC Penney, decades before any other brand caught onto the diffusion line trend.

All we can say is, yes. Considering that the original Halston line was a huge inspiration growing up, we are ecstatic that this notoriously creative mind is finally being celebrated on the silver screen.

Be sure to check out your On Demand in December to watch the flick — to see it on the big screen, you’ll have to wait until February (no fair!)