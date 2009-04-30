Another Award for Costa?

Rumors are swirling about the upcoming National Design Awards to be unveiled tomorrow by the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum.

WWD is saying that Francisco Costa of Calvin Klein will take home the prize for fashion design this year, continuing his run of incredible critical acclaim. On Friday, Costa will also appear on the Martha Stewart Show.

The show takes viewers into the Calvin Klein atelier and demonstrates the making of origami pleats. Costa exhibited a different kind of artistry in Stewart’s kitchen, where he demonstrated how to make two kinds of caipirinhas (passion fruit and ginger) from his native Brazil.

Setting my Tivo now.