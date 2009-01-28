Annuals Play at New York’s Bowery Ballroom Tonight

This morning, I peeked through the door window on my way into the office and cursed (different words were chosen but let’s mind the language here) the weather and my life. Snowy. Wet. Grey. As my soggy Converse sneakers and I slipped our way to the subway, I reminisced about middle school when you covered yourself head to toe in nylon snow pants/overalls and didn’t mind falling flat on your face into a snow bank. Now I mind falling into snow. I mind quite a bit actually.

Gorgeous wintery scenes always remind me of the Indie band Annuals’ second LP Such Fun cover with its majestic mountain scene. Annuals (no “The”) have a soothing and refreshing mix of western country music with ballad harmonies– definitely comforting music for this nasty weather. Alas, I was super excited to hear that Annuals are playing tonight at the Bowery Ballroom in New York.

Of course the major dilemma that I need to make dilemmonade of is what to wear in this dreary and damp weather that’s still Indie rock concert appropriate? Obviously boots are going to be a must. Recently my favorite pair of worn out leather boots were lost by the airline company. (Pity party in Brooklyn this weekend! B.y.o.b. and b.y.o.angst.) Now that I am going to invest in a new pair of boots, I need to be sure to waterproof them; there’s a difference between worn in and falling apart. Check out Kiwi’s cheap and reliable Protect All for Leather and Suede for your winter boots.

Now slap on your brave face for the weather, equip yourself with those waterproofed boots to combat the dampness, and keep Annuals buzzing in your ears to comfort you from the wind as you trek out to the Bowery Ballroom tonight to catch their show! Oh yeah, shout out to StyleCaster’s production manager Andrew for totally blowing me off on this show. Blog readers, anyone want to be my date tonight?!