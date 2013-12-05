ThrowbackThursday: Take an In-Depth Look at All the Past Kardashian Holiday Cards

Since the Kardashians just revealed their annual holiday card this past Sunday night, we felt it as apt a time as any to take a look back at all the ones from years past. Way before Bruce Jenner was even part of the picture, the Kardashian Krew was putting out cheesy, over-the-top family cards each holiday season.
In honor of this year’s card, we decided to take a look back at their efforts in years past and provide an analysis of the style and beauty for each. We’ve also offered up background information for each year because—even if you’ve never seen an episode of the family’s many reality shows—you’re probably aware that their family unit has evolved enormously in the past two decades.
P.S. Feel free to thank us later for our evolved decision to omit words like Khristmas, Kard, or Kute anywhere in this story.
For 2013, the Kardashian clan got weirder than ever for their annual holiday card. Bruce Jenner is in a vat, and Kim Kardashian is elevated up on high with a giant money sign at her side (appropriate). You might at first glance think Kanye West is absent from the card, but his cover of Rolling Stone is lying on the floor.
Following 2011's 3D disaster, the family reunited for their annual Christmas card. Notably absent is Kim's beau Kanye West, though her recently deceased cat Mercy is visible under the table.
Style: They opted for a winter white theme this year, which made it particularly easy to Photoshop in Khloé.
Beauty: The ladies kept it basic, with Kim opting for her Kanye-approved slicked back hairdo.
In 2011, the clan took their card tradition to a whole new level. The family (including men Lamar Odom and Scott Disick) posed in front of a Moroccan-inspired backdrop that seemed to desperately want to be a Vanity Fair photo shoot. Also of note: This was one of Kim's first public appearances since filing for divorce from 72-day-hubby Kris Humphries. Oh, by the way, it was a 3D card.
Style: Matriarch Kris Jenner held court in the of the photograph wearing a skin-tight sequin dress, while other female members of the family channeled the boys in menswear inspired blazers and slacks—a favorite look the family's that year. The styling of the shoot was cold and dramatic, and tried to be way too editorial for a Christmas card.
Beauty: Slicked back hair and updos were the hairstyles of choice, and the ladies stuck to their trademark red lips and smokey eyes.
In 2010, the card was photographed on a staircase at the Jenner's Calabasas mansion. Khloé Kardashian commented, "I'd have to say though that our card this year might be my favorite. It turned out beautifully—just SO glam!"
Style: The family maintained their individual style during this shoot, with most of the ladies opting for skintight dresses, except for the typically more stylish Kourtney—who matched BF Scott and son Mason in a tuxedo.
Beauty: They also maintained their individual style in terms of beauty, with Kim and Kourtney opting for their signature topknots and Khloé letting her extensions flow freely.
In 2008, the Kardashian-Jenner family posed in matching dresses and suits. The props included a ladder and cube, while the white background offset the dramatic attire. Note Bruce Jenner's goofy smile, lessening the drama considerably.
Style: The family dressed strictly in red and black to celebrate the holidays. The gowns came in all styles, hues of red, and lengths.
Beauty: Thewomen all let their hair down in loose waves—which complemented the very prom-like dresses.
In September 2009, Khloé and Lamar Odom tied the knot and the family took advantage of the occasion to take a holiday card pic. Notice anything different in this one? Yeah, that's reality show producer Ryan Seacrest in the background. What? He isn't in your family's card?
Style: Bride Khloé looked lovely in her white and lilac Vera Wang wedding dress. Her mom and sisters wore different shades of Vera Wang purple.
Beauty: The focus was on Khloé's romantic curls and subtle cat-eye makeup for her big day, with her sisters doing her a solid and allowing her to have the spotlight (for once).
Apparently dates were permitted to pose in the family card in 2007, as younger brother Rob brought some girlfriend along. Check out Kris' face pre-2011 face lift.
Style: Obviously, the family was going for minimalist this year given the black and white theme, with the older sisters showing off their favorite style of the mid-2000s: Herve Leger bandage dresses.
Beauty: This year, the Kardashian-Jenner women decided to flat iron their hair for a stick-straight look, while Rob sported a faux-hawk.
For their 2006 Christmas card, the family kept things light and oh-so-California by posing on a beach. The difference between this photo and recent years' full-on editorial photo shoots couldn't be more drastic.
Style: The family wore white shirts and jeans for an all-American (very Tommy Hilfiger) down-to-earth look.
Beauty: Natural-looking makeup, and simple hair. My, how times have changed.
Yes, a "badass" motorcycle-themed card really happened. While we're not sure what year this was released, it's a safe bet that it was before the family knew their yearly cards would land in every tabloid.
Style: Black leather and dark jeans to really drive the Moto-chic point home.
Beauty: Simple and not noteworthy (it's hard not to focus on Bruce Jenner's feathered hair).
In 1995, Kendall Jenner was born, and the pride in Bruce's expression is undeniable. Bruce's sons made also it into the picture this year, along with an anonymous blonde woman.
Style: The family was clad in all white—though they give off quite a different vibe than on this year's extra-glossy card.
Beauty: In true '90s fashion, the women wore dark lipstick (and lip liner) and heavy eyeliner.
This photo includes the late Robert Kardashian, Kourtney and Kim. Robert's ex-wife Denice Shakarian Halicki made an appearance along with her daughter.
Style: This was another 1990s gem. The ladies were draped in velvet, and the men opted for red jackets.
Beauty: Halicki sported a very Heather Locklear on "Melrose Place" feathered hairdo, and Robert's salt-and-pepper locks made a star appearance.
For their first holiday as an officially blended family in 1991, the Kardashian-Jenners posed in front of some sort of Christmas reptile.
Style: Bruce Jenner wore a signature (read: cheesy) grey holiday sweater, and the rest of them looked like normal kids. Now, you'd never catch Kendall or Kylie in OshKosh B'gosh like their older siblings!
Beauty: Kourtney opted for a very grown-up lipstick color that could have been her mom's (note their identical grins).
No Kris Jenner this year, which means it was probably taken in the midst of her divorce from Robert.
Style: All three Kardashian girls looked prom-tastic in off-the-shoulder black gowns.
Beauty: Kim wore her hair in a half-updo, Kourtney rocked a killer bob in the background, and Khloé let her locks go wild.
Robert and Kris looked notably happy in this photo taken in the 1980s (as if you couldn't have guessed).
Style: Kris' polka-dot dress came to a close second to Rob Jr.'s striped jumper with an enormous Peter Pan collar.
Beauty: Kris had a shiny bob at the time, while a cute Khloé Kardashian struggled to keep her mane under control.