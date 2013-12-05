ThrowbackThursday: Take an In-Depth Look at All the Past Kardashian Holiday Cards

Since the Kardashians just revealed their annual holiday card this past Sunday night, we felt it as apt a time as any to take a look back at all the ones from years past. Way before Bruce Jenner was even part of the picture, the Kardashian Krew was putting out cheesy, over-the-top family cards each holiday season.

In honor of this year’s card, we decided to take a look back at their efforts in years past and provide an analysis of the style and beauty for each. We’ve also offered up background information for each year because—even if you’ve never seen an episode of the family’s many reality shows—you’re probably aware that their family unit has evolved enormously in the past two decades.

P.S. Feel free to thank us later for our evolved decision to omit words like Khristmas, Kard, or Kute anywhere in this story.