Annie Lennox Takes A Not-So Subtle Jab At Miley Cyrus On Facebook

When it comes to Miley Cyrus, almost everyone has an opinion, but recently, middle-aged singers have been particularly vocal about the pop star’s risqué behavior.

First, Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor decided to berate Miley for her recent actions in a very public open letter, where she warned the 20 year-old about the dangers of the music industry, writing it will “prostitute you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think it’s what YOU wanted.”

The fight quickly escalated into a full blown Twitter feud, with Cyrus posting: Before there was Amanda Bynes, there was…” followed by a link to a series of incomprehensible tweets from the singer-songwriter’s feed. It was a harsh move considering O’Connor suffers fro bi-polar disorder, and it prompted the 46 year-old to pen another open letter on Facebook, which berates Miley (again) for bringing up mental illness, and advises her to remove her tweets “immediately or she’ll be will hear from [Sinead’s] lawyers.

Now, Annie Lenox has joined the conversation, and though the iconic Eurythmics lead singer’s views are more subtle than O’Connor’s, she’s clearly not on team Cyrus.

On Saturday, the 58 year-old wrote on her Facebook page: “I’m disturbed and dismayed by the recent spate of overtly sexualised performances and videos. You know the ones I’m talking about. It seems obvious that certain record companies are peddling highly-styled pornography with musical accompaniment.”

While she didn’t name names, given Miley’s been dominating headlines since twerking at the MTV Music Awards in late August, it’s highly likely Lennox was referring to the former “Hanna Montana” star.

And the rock icon didn’t stop there, writing: “It’s depressing to see how these performers are so eager to push this new level of low.Their assumption seems to be that misogyny- utilised and displayed through oneself is totally fine, as long as you are the one creating it. As if it’s all justified by how many millions of dollars and U tube hits you get from behaving like pimp and prostitute at the same time. It’s a glorified and monetized form of self harm.”

The following day, Lennox, who perhaps received negative feedback, clearly felt the need to clarify her intentions, namely that she’s against audiences under-18 being exposed to explicit sex.

“There is absolutely nothing “wrong” about our sexuality or sensuality per se – But if a performing artist has an audience of impressionable young fans and they want to present a soft porn video or highly sexualised live performance, then it needs to qualify as such and be X rated for adults only…I’m talking from the perspective of the parents of those young fans. The whole thing is about their children’s protection.”

O’Connor’s first letter was written in the “the spirit of motherliness and with love,” so maybe maternal instincts were behind Lennox’s comments as well? That said, we wonder who will be next to chime in with their opinion on Cyrus. Madonna maybe?

Either way, we think Miley, who’s fresh off hosting “Saturday Night Live” is taking this free publicity and laughing all the way to the bank. What do you think, do you agree with O’Connor and Lennox, or should they back-off and let Miley be Miley?