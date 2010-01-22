Annie Leibovitz Poses for Louis Vuitton Spring Campaign

How’s this for a paradigm shift? Famed photographer, Annie Leibovitz, who is responsible for Louis Vuitton’s “core values” ad campaigns will take her place on the other side of the lens for the Spring/Summer spots which are scheduled to appear in newspapers, magazines, and online beginning February 1.

Aware of Leibovitz’s ubiquitous financial problems, Antoine Arnault, Louis Vuitton’s communications director, suggested that Annie appear in the upcoming season’s ads as an expression of fiscal support to the artist. Leibovitz initially hesitated and then asked to have celebrated Russian dancer, Mikhail Baryshnikov, brought in to pose with her–and share her fee. Ultimately, Arnault could not deny her request to include the dancer and shelled out the funds to include the ballet demigod.

“She’s a real, pure, 100 percent artist. We’ve always been very committed to her, to her talent,” Arnault gushed to WWD. The resulting image was taken in Leibovitz’s New York studio and portrays the barefoot dancer atop a platform gazing down at Leibovitz who is surrounded by books and photographic equipment. The tagline of the image reads, “The journey of a star, captured in a flash.”

More News We Loved:

Street Style: New York, by Mr. Newton

Missoni Spring 2010 Ad Campaign, Plus 10 Favorite Teller Campaigns

Coco Rocha: Fashion Line in the Works! Plus Her Greatest Model Moments

[WWD]