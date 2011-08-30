Annie Leibovitz to Fete With The Kardashians

Legendary photographer, Annie Leibovitz, recently shot the Kardashian‘s ad for their brand new Sears Kollection. As expected, the photographs are stunning. But in a surprising twist, turns out the ladies have a new member of their eponymous crew.

Is Annie the newest Kardashian sister?

It would appear so. In fact, Annie plans to open her Greenwich Village photo studio to throw the girls a fabulous party on September 6, to celebrate the launch of their latest fashion venture.

Many are skeptical since the Kollection’s launch occured weeks prior to the soiree and to a fair share of controversy.But any press is good press as far as the Kardashian camp is concerned, and it seems Annie Leibovitz has become of that mind since their buzz-worthy shoot.

Sure, it’s ridiculous. But we will still be checking in to report back on the party—so well played, Annie.

You can shop the Kardashian’s Kollection atSears right now. It’s already 30% off with plenty to go around. Shocker.