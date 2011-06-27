Anne Hathaway’s Workout Routine For Becoming Catwoman

Anne Hathaway is the latest Hollywood starlet to join the ranks of actresses Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeifer and Halle Berry, a few of the hot ladies who’ve taken on the sexed up Catwoman role in the past. Hathaway is the sixth actress who has had to squeeze into that skintight latex body suit on the big screen, and according to her, it was no small feat. The 28-year-old lovely graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s August issue, where she reveals her new workout routine for getting a strong Catwoman body for Christopher Nolan’s latest, The Dark Knight Rises. Cathy Horyn, who chatted with Anne over pedicures, explains:

She has been working out five days a week rigorous exercise and stunt training followed by an hour and a half of dance. “I’ve always thought that skinny was the goal, but with this job I also have to be strong,” she says. Anne has always been slim, but if you look at clips of her in her early 20s, when she made The Devil Wears Prada and Brokeback Mountain films that first gave a clue of her dramatic range the difference is she stands taller now and with more confidence.

Personally, I can’t think of a better way to gain a little confidence than playing Batman’s sexy, badass love interest. But Anne hasn’t always been the boisterous, confident person she is now, telling Horyn, “I could have traveled the world with a backpack and would have gotten nothing from it…I was just this lost, timid person.” From Princess Diaries to a Dominatrix-like villain with a whip, Anne has come a long way from that “lost, timid person” she once was.

