Watch Anne Hathaway Channel Miley Cyrus For ‘Wrecking Ball’ Lip Sync

Love her or hate her, you can’t deny that Anne Hathaway has talent. She’s already proved her acting and singing chops after winning an Oscar for her performance as Fantine in Les Miserables, and now she’s proven that she can lip sync like a champ, too.

In a preview clip for this Thursday’s episode of Spike TV’s “Lip Sync Battle” Anne goes head-to-head with fellow actor-with-an-amazing-voice Emily Blunt, and performs Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” Hathaway doesn’t just lip sync the song, though—she really channels Miley. In white hot-pants, a cropped tank, and maroon Doc Martins, Anne swings from a wrecking ball, gives Emily the middle finger, and simultaneously hushes all her haters.

Although her dancing leaves a bit to be desired, it’s always a treat to see a loosened-up side of Anne, and we can’t wait to catch the full battle on Thursday! But, until then, watch this clip over and over and over again.