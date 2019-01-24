Anne Hathaway Actually Has the Cutest Winter Wardrobe We’ve Ever Seen

Looking cute during winter is hard, OK? If you’re not constantly freezing or hiding yourself in a giant-ass puffer, you’re inside sweating because someone turned the heat up too damn high. (I’m looking at you, Lisa!!) Leave it to the incredible Anne Hathaway to truly show us all how winter fashion is done. Anne Hathaway wore three (!!) amazing winter outfits in the same day, officially winning her the title of cutest winter wardrobe ever—and my new idol.

Hathaway’s winter looks took her from dawn—seriously, she was at Good Morning, America before the sun came up—to dusk, with a little something in between. Each outfit was completely different. I mean, she didn’t even keep on the same shoes. As I sit here in the same shirt I’ve been wearing for the past four days, I’m starting to feel a little like maybe I should take a page from Anne Hathaway’s fashion book. (Laundry is expensive in my building! Don’t judge me!)

Seriously, Hathaway started off Wednesday morning with a look I thought could never be topped. (Just keep reading, and you’ll see me prove myself wrong.) In a pink dress, matching cool AF accordion purse and yellow plaid trench coat, Anne Hathaway looked better than anyone has before sunrise. She looks like she actually slept the night before, which is like, a foreign concept to me—especially if you have to be awake and glam before 6 a.m. Girl must have had at least six cups of coffee beforehand.

Later that day, Hathaway left the Good Morning America studio in a totally different ensemble. (She’s like the revolving door of cute winter outfits.) This look gave me total The Matrix vibes. The dark chocolate-cherry leather skirt, long green trench and newly added sunnies—the sun had come up at this point—kept Anne Hathaway looking incredibly chic. Plus, the animal print heels she wore elevated the entire ensemble by adding a some subtle pattern. Someone please get me her stylist.

Outdoing her own damn morning self, Anne Hathaway showed up to a screening of her new movie Serenity wearing the prettiest skirt I’ve ever seen in my entire life. It was like flowing water and those geode rocks you collect as a kid melded into one marvelous sheer skirt. Under the skirt, Hathaway wore a turtleneck bodysuit—the perfect combination of sexy and “It’s cold outside, so I’d like my neck to be warm, please.” Honestly, what a winter queen.

So, Anne Hathaway wore more cute outfits in one day than I have in my entire 25 years of existence, but I can’t even be mad about it. After all, I would never be able to wake up and get my hair and makeup done before sunrise.