Everything You Need to Know About Anne Hathaway’s Wedding

On Saturday night, actress Anne Hathaway tied the knot with her beau Adam Shulman. This was a major moment for the starlet, who seems to have finally found the love of her life after a string of bad luck (namely dating con man Raffaello Follieri, who was pretty much the Bernie Madoff of Italy). The ceremony was understated, chic and worthy of the lady who came to prominence via “The Princess Diaries.” Read on for everything you need to know about their nuptials.

The Dress : Obviously, this deserves top billing. Last week, Valentino confirmed that he would be designing Anne’s custom gown — and he did not disappoint. While such a long train and an elaborate veil can be a little overdone, Anne looked like a true princess in the lace number. There’s no other way to put it — this was a fairytale wedding dress. She also wore a 1920s-inspired headband.

The Location : The duo married at a lavish private estate in Big Sur, California, a gorgeous region right on the coast. Big Sur is known for its unbelievable views, and that's exactly what they got. Additionally, the weather could not have been more perfect for their big day.

The Menu : While working on "The Dark Knight Rises," Anne discovered veganism — so the menu for the night was all-vegan. It may not be our cup of tea, but hey, the bride has to eat, too.

The Guest List : The guest list was exclusive and appropriate. The 150 attendees consisted of close friends and family and there reportedly weren't any A-listers. (One of the only industry people was Anne's stunt double. Cute, right?!)

The Entertainment: Jazz trio Americano Social Club entertained guests well into the night.

Given the high volume of celebrity weddings recently, do you think this is the one that sounds the most romantic?