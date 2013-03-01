Anne Hathaway ‘Threw a Fit’ After Seeing Amanda Seyfried’s Oscar Dress

The endless saga that is Anne Hathaway‘s Oscars dress continues, and this time, it seems that we finally have an explanation as to why she made the last minute decision to ditch the Valentino dress she was set to wear on the red carpet last Sunday in favor of an ill-fitting pink Prada number.

Hours before the ceremony (where Hathaway snagged a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Fantine in “Les Misérables”), the PR team behind Valentino sent out a press release stating that she, along with Jennifer Aniston and Sally Field, would be wearing the famed designer at the biggest celebrity fashion spectacle of the year.

Needless to say, people who received the release (press, industry insiders) were baffled when she arrived in the rather unexciting Prada, and rumors flew that she changed her dress because it was too similar to Jennifer Aniston’s red Valentino or Amanda Seyfried’s lacy Alexander McQueen. Afterward, Hathaway ridiculously issued an apology, stating: “It came to my attention late Saturday night that there would be a dress worn to the Oscars that is remarkably similar to the Valentino I had intended to wear, and so I decided it was best for all involved to change my plans.”

It turns out the culprit of the dress shift was indeed due to her costar Amanda Seyfried. According to Us Weekly, Hathaway learned about the dress during an Oscar rehearsal when Seyfried showed her an iPhone photo.

“Anne was like ‘WTF?!’ … She started throwing a fit!” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Anne “never told Amanda she had to change the dress.” Still, Seyfried, 27, didn’t want to deal with Hathaway’s tirade and left the rehearsal, the source added.

The next day, Hathaway reportedly kept her hair, makeup, and styling teams waiting for hours while she figured out what to do in a state of panic.

Sounds to us like she really just should have relaxed and worn the original dress. There’s nothing wrong with two similar gowns on a red carpet.