Anne Hathaway Stuns In Interview, Rachel Zoe Would Be Proud

We all know that Anne Hathaway has some serious fashion chops, mostly because she has super stylist Rachel Zoe behind her at all times. Zoe is responsible for Annie’s showstopping red carpet getups that usually include custom created pieces from world-class designers like Armani, Valentino and Alexander McQueen, but her new spread in the September issue of Interview shows us a darker side of the actress than we’ve ever seen before.

Styled by Karl Templer in a black and white shoot by Mert & Marcus, Hathaway smolders in some glamorous Gothic looks by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Nina Ricci, Chanel and more. In the accompanying interview conducted by Chelsea Handler, the actress admits that she has a lot of fun with fashion, saying,”My favorite fashion is daring. I love it as an art form. I love it when people are able to interpret thoughts and feelings on fabric or some kind of material.”She also reveals that she looks up to the prim and proper Kate Middleton as a style icon. Join the club, sister!

Click through to see the photos and visit Interview for the full story and spread.