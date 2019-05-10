Anne Hathaway Just Got a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Dress She Wore Was Gorgeous

Ever since I was a child and saw Anne Hathaway star in The Princess Diaries, I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for the actress. And she’s only gotten better with age, y’all. On Thursday, Anne Hathaway got her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and it’s about damn time. I don’t know at all how one gets a star on the Walk of Fame, but it seems to me that Anne Hathaway should have gotten hers earlier. Although, if Alvin and Chipmunks only got theirs in 2019, there really must be no logic to the order in which these stars are distributed. Regardless, Hathaway finally got her star, and the dress she wore to the unveiling was absolutely gorgeous.

The actress was truly the embodiment of spring in a beautiful Valentino gown from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Even though this dress was technically from a fall and winter collection, Anne Hathaway looks completely spring-y in the pink and green ensemble. The actress also belted the maxi dress to give it a little more structure, and she seriously looks amazing. Paired with some simple (but beautiful) silver jewelry and coordinating dark green pumps, Hathaway looked good enough to warrant a Walk of Fame star based on this ensemble alone.

This honor comes just in time for Hathaway’s new comedy The Hustle, where she stars alongside Rebel Wilson as a master con artist. With the release of her film and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I’d say Anne Hathaway is having a pretty good week. Plus, if her sartorial choices continue to be as cool and elegant (yes, at the same time) as this one, she’s bound to have both a very successful and a very stylish month. She may have only played a princess in the movies, but Anne Hathaway is pretty much Hollywood royalty herself.