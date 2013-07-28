The 10 Most Irrationally Hated Stars: Anne Hathaway, Nickelback, More

We all have them: That one (or five) celebrities that, when seen, incite feelings of anger, repulsion, or general hatred.
Of course, that hatred may not really be justified—it could be their voice, their hair, the annoying intonaions in their voice—but we’re the public, and it’s our right to dislike famous people, right?
Then there are those celebries that not only bear the brunt of our individual dislike, but suddently become an object of society’s repulsion, as well.
One example of this: Anne Hathaway. Since early 2013, one of the biggest hot-button issues has been the public’s overwhelming vitriol for the “Les Misérables” star.
Everything about Hathaway—her acceptance speeches, her looks, her interview quotes, her body language, her fashion choices—has been widely criticized and, after nabbing the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the Oscars, the public’s backlash against the seemingly harmless star became more pointed than ever.
This isn’t the first time a famous person has experienced severe cultural backlash stemming from little else than the fact that they’re simply a little annoying. Another good example: Canadian rock band Nickelback.
While never critically acclaimed (or particularly good, for that matter), the band has sold millions of records and have achieved commercial success. Still, they can’t seem to catch a break, becoming reduced to little else than a punchline during the last few years. Have they done anything truly offensive? No. They’re just lame, which is hardly reason enough to bear the brunt of society’s hatred.
Obviously, people are always going to have opinions about celebrities (they are celebrities, after all) and often, the public’s overwhelming distaste certainly is justified.
Take, for example, Chris Brown. It’s not hard to see why society views him in a such a negative light: Brown was convicted of assault after beating up his on-and-off girlfriend Rihanna, who has since forgiven him (and that’s the abridged version of events!) Now, there’s a legitimate reason to really hate a celebrity—but not liking someone’s “horse mouth” just isn’t.
In honor of the Hathaway hatred that infiltrated the zeitgeist earlier this year, we’ve compiled a slideshow of 10 of the most irrationally hated celebrities today—and shared why people seem to feel this way.
Anne Hathaway: By far the most hated celebrity right now, everything Hathaway did during awards season was publicly derided. People criticized everything from her bone structure and her vegan lifestyle to the mentions of her husband, Adam Shulman. While she once may have been on the verge of becoming a version of America's sweetheart, it seems the public suddenly decided she was nothing but a breathy theater kid who should just keep quiet.
Renee Zellweger: The 43-year-old actress has received tons of flack over the years for no legitimate reason. Like Hathaway, a lot of people seem to have a problem with her facial features (many refer to her as "Lemon Face" and think it always looks like she's sucking on something sour, but that's not exactly her fault). Her acting is also criticized (despite the fact that she's been nominated for Oscars and Golden Globes), and her constant musing over how hard it was to gain weight to film "Bridget Jones's Diary" didn't win her any fans. Also, in 2005, Zellweger married country singer Kenny Chesney in a lavish ceremony. Months later, the marriage was annulled, and she cited "fraud" as the reason. There was no further explanation given, which naturally prompted the public to think she was shady. Is it really our business though? No.
Lea Michele: Like Anne Hathaway, Lea Michele is reminiscent of that theater kid everyone rolled their eyes at in high school, but on a very different scale. Unlike Anne, Lea doen't even try to be humble. She's animated, seemingly desperate for attention, and a rumored diva of the highest order. However, while these are reasons to be marginally irked, plenty of people claim they hate her face (particularly when she sings), which is just mean. Michele is undoubtedly talented, but will always be quick to attract naysayers. Also, her over-the-top preening and vamping on the red carpet has become a Hollywood joke, as has her overt attempt to wear "sexy" outfits.
Kim Kardashian: Yes, we know she made a sex tape and became rich and famous soon after. And yes, we know she doesn't tweet about nuclear fission and she isn't Stephen Hawking. But let's be real: She never did anything wrong. Some feel that her 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries was a sham for public relations purposes (which we can't argue with), but the attitude she receives from people is completely over the top, and comes off as jealous more than anything. Obviously, we're not praising her here—she's made plenty of missteps—but no one has been truly hurt in the process.
Tori Spelling: While Lena Dunham and the cast of "Girls" may be the face of modern-day nepotism, it was all started by Tori Spelling. As the daughter of super-rich and powerful Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling, she naturally nabbed a role on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and has remained in the spotlight ever since. During the past few years, she's appeared in a slew of Oxygen reality shows with her husband Dean McDermott, where she's always portrayed as being whiny, needy, and impossible to please. Again: Has she done anything truly offensive? No.
Giuliana Rancic: The E! host, while overly skinny and seemingly image obsessed, has never done anything truly wrong, though many feel that her interviews don't seem to be genuine (especially when she's covering red carpets, where she routinely praises celebrity outfits—then later critiques them on "Fashion Police"). After going through hardships in recent years (like a battle with cancer and her inability to conceive), public opinion of Rancic is turning around, but for some reason the host has always been met with more than her fair share of haters.
Jennifer Lawrence: While Jennifer Lawrence is at the top of her career game right now thanks to the Oscar she just snagged for "Silver Linings Playbook," there's still plenty of backlash against the star, namely due to her "I'm so normal!" attitude, which some think might be fake. And of course, she's the star of the "The Hunger Games," and some fans weren't pleased with her portrayal of the franchise's protagonist, Katniss.
Kristen Stewart: While "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart received a ton of negative attention for admitting to a tryst with her married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders, people hated her long before that. It's fairly easy for some to hate her—she's unfathomably rich and famous, and seems to completely hate it. A K-Stew red carpet appearance generally involves her looking bored, wearing Converse, and rocking disheveled hair. Also, when she was caught in a compromising position with Sanders, she got way more flack than he did—especially from "Twilight" fans who will never forgive her for hurting her on-and-off again boyfriend Robert Pattinson's feelings.
Miley Cyrus: As a Disney Channel star on "Hannah Montana," Miley Cyrus was relatively hater-free until she began dabbling in controversial activities like pole dancing onstage at 17. More and more people began turning on the starlet, but she didn't seem to care—she just went on with her life, getting engaged to hunky actor Liam Hemsworth. Obviously, this angered plenty, given Hemsworth's great reputation and undisputed good looks. When Cyrus cut her hair in 2012, many were thrilled with the choice—but others chastised her even more.
