Anne Hathaway: Movie Star Awarded Harvard Hasty Pudding Award + All the Past Winners

And the award goes to…Anne Hathaway. But this time, it’s not an Oscar or a Golden Globe that the adored actress will be taking home. Harvard’s Theatrical Society has just named her the newest winner of the Hasty Pudding Award for 2010. As the playful name suggests, for a reputable actress like Hathaway, this isn’t a typical award. Each year members of the society at Harvard award the Hasty Pudding Award to actors who have made an impressive contribution to the world of entertainment. This year, Hathaway will be set to receive the award on January 23.

While it’s no red carpet event, this one is a bit more appetizing than what other award shows have to offer. Hathaway will be treated to a day of celebration, including a roast and a parade around Harvard down Massachusetts Avenue, accompanied by the boys of the theatre organization. And what will Anne have to show for at the end of the celebration? A golden pudding pot. How’s that for the award-winning actress to add to her repertoire?

The Harvard Theatrical Society has been giving out the award since 1951 and some of the star-studded past winners include:

Katharine Hepburn- 1958

Meryl Streep-1980

Cher- 1985

Michelle Pfeiffer- 1995

Julia Roberts- 1997

Sarah Jessica Parker- 2002

Catherine Zeta-Jones- 2005

Halle Berry- 2006

Scarlett Johansson- 2007

Charlize Theron- 2008

Renee Zellweger- 2009

Not a bad list of recipients, huh? Looks like it’s back to college for a day for Anne Hathaway. Who do you think will be the next woman to make history on Harvard’s campus?

