Anne Hathaway Lunches Near Home

We love Anne Hathaway sightings…especially when she’s on the red carpet. Her impeccable style won over our hearts after the Princess Diaries starlet became an icon during the Devil Wears Prada craze.

Yesterday, we caught her in a more casual setting. Sure, it’s no Armani Prive gown, but the striped cotton long-sleeved tee, black leggings and Chanel flats are fine too. She’s only human, after all. The best-actress nominee for Rachel Getting Married was enjoying the beautiful sunny day while eating lunch at exclusive downtown spot Soho House with an unidentified older gentleman. We don’t think she would trade in Raffaelo Folleri or Adam Schulman for this guy, so we’ll just assume they’re talking business.

Is it just us, or is Hathaway looking happy and healthier than ever. She looked great on her breakup revenge diet, but let’s be honest, we prefer size 6 Lara Stone to itty bitty starlets. Maybe she’s prepping for a new role or seriously getting into character for her upcoming gig as the White Queen in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.

What do you think? Do you prefer Anne Hathaway rail-thin or with a few curves?