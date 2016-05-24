Anne Hathaway Deletes Shade-Throwing Kardashian Instagram

Let us all learn from Anne Hathaway. Yesterday, she reminded us that even though the Internet will outlive us all, we have options when we regret something we post. We have a delete key, and we can use it. It happened when she removed an Instagram meme of Helena Bonham Carter, her “Alice Through the Looking Glass Star” costar, that said, “In a world of Kardashians, be a Helena Bonham Carter.”

It’s sound advice, but she was immediately accused of throwing unprompted shade the Kardashians’ way. She quickly took it down and replaced it with the post below. “It never occurred to me I was pitting anyone against each other,” she wrote as the caption. “Not my style. Peace.”

Whether or not she believed this was truly benign is debatable. Maybe she didn’t think anyone would notice? Maybe she forgot the Internet did kind of the same thing to her in 2013? After all, she’s just a movie star with a Disney movie to promote. Either way, we could certainly all take a cue or two from her the next time we have social-media remorse.