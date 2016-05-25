Watch Anne Hathaway Destroy James Corden in Epic Rap Battle

Just one day after Anne Hathaway deleted an Instagram post for throwing “unintentional shade” at the Kardashians, she threw massive amounts of intentional shade at James Corden. The two played Drop the Mic last night on “The Late Late Show,” and the result was a slew of nonstop insults that ended with Anne saying Corden had been “hathaslayed.”

Each managed to get in some good hits with what were clearly scripted lines (probably for the best). Corden kicked off with “The only Catwoman I acknowledge is Halle Berry” and “It’s more likely again they’ll ask you to host the Oscars.” But Anne came back harder with insults such as, “I’m like your wife: I watch Seth Meyers,” “Your rhymes are like your ratings, they’re incredibly weak,” and “You’re the worst British export since smallpox.” Watch it all below.