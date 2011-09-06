Anne Hathaway is the New Face of TOD’s

I have always had mixed opinions regarding actress Anne Hathaway and think she has been at the forefront of many an outfit blunder, but she’s been boosting her fashion cred lately and frankly, I’m glad. Her latest work as the face of TOD’s new signature collection of handbags is a total win.

The ads are simple and glamorous, and most importantly, the bags are awesome. TOD’s handbags tend to be a little stuffy, but these are vibrant and chic, and will hopefully make the brand more relevant for a younger audience. What do you think of the new campaign? Does Anne look boring or beautiful?

Photos via TOD’s