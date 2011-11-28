Anne Hathaway Is Engaged To Boyfriend Adam Shulman!

Yes! What’s better than when a good woman finds a good man and decides to make it official — especially after her last boyfriend was a weird con man?! It was just announced that Anne Hathaway is set to marry her actor beau, Adam Shulman.

The duo have been dating since November 2008, soon after her split from the afforementioned Raffaello Follieri, who has been chillin’ in prison after a bizarre and complicated scam involving the Catholic Church and a whole lotta money. Anyway, onwards and upwards. Anne and Adam seem low-key, adorable and most importantly, perfect for one another.

As an awesome side note, they are both fashionistas! While Anne owes a lot of her style and swag to Rachel Zoe (who affectionatelycalls her “Annie”), the girl has come a long way and can work a serious look. Hello, Lanvin tuxedo at the Academy Awards! Meanwhile, I’ve discovered that Adam is the co-designer/co-founder of an awesome jewelry line.

I’m seriously stoked for the couple, and can’t help but think that we can look forward to some baby Hathaway-Shulmans in the near future. And you know what that means — oh-so-chic Zoe/Hathaway playdates!