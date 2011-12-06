Anne Hathaway Hearts Valentino

Anne Hathaway gushed over the talents ofValentino and right-hand man,Giancarlo Giammetti for their just-launched Virtual Fashion Museum.Anne attended the virtual ribbon cut and press conference yesterday at the MoMa, calling it a “revolution,” among other compliments.

The actress has been an obvious fan of the Italian fashion house for quite some time, wearing looks from the line to nearly every red carpet event in the past.

According to Anne, she was asked to be the “godmother” of the groundbreaking event. If that isn’t an honor, than we don’t know what is.

Anne sang Valentino’s praises, saying: “Today we are witnessing the birth of a revolution and I do not believe that word is hyperbolic. This will change art, the art world and how we experience art forever.”

Anne is preaching to the choir — there’s no doubt that Valentino’s Virtual Fashion Museum is one-of-a-kind, and will inevitably open all kinds of doors for the expanding world of digital fashion. Check out the digital masterpiece here!