Um, Huh?! Anne Hathaway Tries to be Way Too Edgy in a Bondage-Inspired Tom Ford Look

After looking relatively chic in Givenchy on the red carpet at the London premiere of “Les Misérables” in a white Givenchy gown, Anne Hathaway turned up at the film’s New York premiere last night in a completely uncharacteristic getup. Hathaway opted for a black taffeta dress from Tom Ford’s Spring 2013 collection, complete with a cape and a thigh-high slit, which she paired with equally thigh-high gladiator heels from Ford that were more 50 Shades of Grey than “Les Misérables.”

As a side note, apparently the odd footwear was custom made in vegan leather for Hathaway, which is about the only part of this outfit that feels remotely like her. While Hathaway has hit style highs in the past, her looks lately feel completely out of her comfort zone—and it shows. Maybe she’s trying to offset the demure sweetness of her pixie cut, but the goth garb just looks bizarre.

While we were unimpressed with her attempt to look edgy, we can’t say that we hate the clothes. We know a Tom Ford cape ensemble does look excellent on some people (we’re looking at you, Gwyneth), and these shoes would probably be better suited to someone like Rihanna, or even someone along the lines of Charlize Theron.

What do you think? Was this a hit—or a tragic miss?