Links to Click: Fashion Industry Mourns Annabel Tollman, No Givenchy Couture This Season, More

1. Beloved fashion stylist Annabel Tollman, known for her work with A-listers like Ashley Olsen, has tragically passed away from a blood clot at the age of 39. [WWD]

2. Riccardo Tisci will not be showing a Givenchy couture collection for the second season in a row. [Styleite]

3. Justin Bieber is spending a cool $200,000 to go to space. [The Vivant]

4. Here are 25 fitness tips—straight from the experts. [Beauty High]

5. Marilyn Manson dedicated a song to Paris Jackson at his concert in light of her alleged suicide attempt. [Daily Mail]

6. Most random new BFFs: Katie Holmes and Gloria Steinem. [Page Six]

7. Ever wonder what Halle Berry‘s secret is to never aging? [Daily Makeover]

8. Find out why Kim Kardashian hates paparazzi all of a sudden. [Us]

9. Johnny Depp is 50! Relive his best movie moments. [People]

10. How to decipher a wedding invitation. [Lifestyle Mirror]

