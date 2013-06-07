StyleCaster
Share

Links to Click: Fashion Industry Mourns Annabel Tollman, No Givenchy Couture This Season, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Links to Click: Fashion Industry Mourns Annabel Tollman, No Givenchy Couture This Season, More

Spencer Cain
by
Photo via NY Mag

Photo via NY Mag

 1. Beloved fashion stylist Annabel Tollman, known for her work with A-listers like Ashley Olsen, has tragically passed away from a blood clot at  the age of 39. [WWD]

2. Riccardo Tisci will not be showing a Givenchy couture collection for the second season in a row. [Styleite]

3. Justin Bieber is spending a cool $200,000 to go to space. [The Vivant]

4. Here are 25 fitness tips—straight from the experts. [Beauty High]

5. Marilyn Manson dedicated a song to Paris Jackson at his concert in light of her alleged suicide attempt. [Daily Mail]

6. Most random new BFFs: Katie Holmes and Gloria Steinem. [Page Six]

7. Ever wonder what Halle Berry‘s secret is to never aging? [Daily Makeover]

8. Find out why Kim Kardashian hates paparazzi all of a sudden. [Us]

9. Johnny Depp is 50! Relive his best movie moments. [People]

10. How to decipher a wedding invitation. [Lifestyle Mirror]

MORE ON STYLECASTER:
#ThrowbackThursday: See What Karl Lagerfeld Looked Like In 1977
Modern Bride: 5 Ways To Look Stylish At Your Wedding
101 Fashion Tips and Tricks Every Girl Should Know

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share