Annabel Tollman for eBay – What’s Your Vintage Era?

We’re suckers for beautiful vintage. So when celebrity stylist Annabel Tollman arrived at the StyleCaster studio with an amazing collection of vintage pieces in tow a fitted Alaa body con dress for example we were won over.

But just how did our day-long session with Annabel go? The Interview magazine alum has taken on a new project as eBay’s first “brand ambassador” and was game to dish on vintage fashion tips. Considering eBay’s massive audience, surely Tollman will soon be more recognizable everywhere, but we caught up with the Brit beauty before the hoopla.

Some snippets include:

“For women with either a curvy or pear shaped body, try to find flowy dresses that nip in at your waist to balance out your shoulders and give your body an hourglass silhouette to channel your inner Marylin Monroe.”

“If your body line is more straight, show off your thin arms and legs with a narrow vintage shift dress. Take a nod from Audrey Hepburn and look for vintage 1960s trapeze dresses to showcase your slim frame.”

“Finally, women with broad shoulders and athletic bodies should opt for form fitting dresses inspired by Cindy Crawford and supermodels of the early 1980s and 1990s.”

Want more of Annabel’s fashion tips? Visit eBay fashion’s site. Those angling for a behind-the-scenes look at Annabel’s photoshoot, check out the video here!

